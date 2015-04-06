The Diamond Of Trades Robot

 EASY TO INSTALL

Setting up THE DIAMOND OF TRADES EA to begin with is not very difficult. This process requires only the laptop and internet connection


BROKERS, PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES

THE DIAMOND OF TRADES ROBOT works on any broker for MetaTrader 4.Our Robot works on all major currency pair. Works on any timeframe, But we strongly suggest that you use it on M1 timeframe for super fast performance.


ACCURACY

THE DIAMOND OF TRADES  is proven to be the most reliable forex EA out there.This accuracy was accumulated from $100 small balance account. Although you can invest any amount from 10 USD, We recommend you to start with 100 USD for reliable results.

Installing the EA on the MT4 platform


Step 1: Transferring files

  1. Create or download an EA. Keep note of the location of where you saved it.
  2. Select and copy the EA file you wish to install.
  3. Look for the MetaTrader4 folder. This is normally located in the  C: drive.
  4. Paste the files into the  Experts folder. A window requesting admin permission may appear; if so, just click  Continue.

Step 2: Installing the EA on the MT4 platform

  1. Launch your MT4 platform.
  2. Look for the  Expert Advisors section under the  Navigator panel at the left side of the platform. Click on the  Plus sign and the available EAs should be listed there.
  3. Click on the EA you want to install and drag it onto one of the charts on your platform.

Step 3: Adjusting the settings

  1. A pop-up box will appear showing the settings of your EA.
  2. Make sure that all the settings and alerts are correct before clicking  OK.














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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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