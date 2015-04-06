Real World Creation Robot

EASY TO INSTALL
Setting up Real World Creation ROBOT  to begin with is not very difficult. This process requires only the laptop and internet connection


BROKERS, PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES
THE Real World Creation  ROBOT works on any broker for MetaTrader 4.Our Robot works on any currency pair. Works on any timeframe, But we strongly suggest that you use it on M1 timeframe for super fast performance.



ACCURACY
THE Real World Creation Robot is proven to be the most reliable forex EA out there.This accuracy was accumulated from $100 small balance account. Although you can invest any amount from 10 USD, We recommend you to start with 100 USD for reliable results.

Installing the EA on the MT4 platform

Step 1: Transferring files
Create or download an EA. Keep note of the location of where you saved it.
Select and copy the EA file you wish to install.
Look for the MetaTrader4 folder. This is normally located in the C: drive.
Paste the files into the Experts folder. A window requesting admin permission may appear; if so, just click Continue.
Step 2: Installing the EA on the MT4 platform
Launch your MT4 platform.
Look for the Expert Advisors section under the Navigator panel at the left side of the platform. Click on the Plus sign and the available EAs should be listed there.
Click on the EA you want to install and drag it onto one of the charts on your platform.
Step 3: Adjusting the settings
A pop-up box will appear showing the settings of your EA.
Make sure that all the settings and alerts are correct before clicking OK.


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4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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