EA LastDayLevels

The principle of the LastDayLevels Expert Advisor is based on the breakout of levels of the channel formed by the High and Low prices of the previous day.

The EA has flexible settings, which allow modifying the parameters and the logic of this strategy in a wide range.

It is possible to trade both the channel breakout, and the channel rebound.

It possible to switch between working based on the Current or Closed bar.

It is possible to enable/disable the lot increase when a trade is unprofitable (Martingale)

Setting Take profit and Stop loss both as a fixed pips value and as a percentage of the channel width.

For more information on the configuration features, see the description of the EA parameters: