BrokerInteligente EA

Professional AI-Assisted Forex Recovery System for MetaTrader 4

Broker Inteligente EA

Broker Inteligente EA is the first proprietary Expert Advisor developed by the Broker Inteligente team. It is a professional automated trading system created for traders who want structured Forex execution, cleaner entry selection, intelligent trade management and disciplined risk control.

The system is built on a well-known mean-reversion and recovery-based algorithmic trading framework that has been used and studied in the market for many years, then refined by Broker Inteligente with a stronger focus on entry quality, protected profit management, basket control, volatility filtering and AI-assisted decision support.

Broker Inteligente EA is designed to identify stretched market conditions, filter low-quality entries, manage trades automatically and recover positions in a structured way when the market temporarily moves against the initial entry. The objective is not to trade randomly or aggressively, but to pursue consistent trading opportunities with a controlled and disciplined approach.

The robot is designed for MetaTrader 4 and can be used across multiple Forex pairs according to the provided preset files and guidance. After purchase, users receive the EA file, recommended preset files, setup instructions and important information required to start using the system correctly.

Price

Launch Price: $100 for the first 100 users. JOIN NOW!

Official Price: $477 after the launch allocation is sold out

The launch price is offered to build the first group of Broker Inteligente EA users and gather early feedback from real installations.

Key Concept

Broker Inteligente EA is designed around a simple but powerful idea:

Find cleaner entries. Avoid weak market conditions. Manage trades with structure. Protect profits when possible. Control risk at basket level.

The system analyzes price behavior, volatility, technical structure and market conditions before opening a position. If the trade moves in favor, the EA can close the position at its target or use protected profit logic. If the market moves against the initial trade, the system can manage the position through structured recovery levels.

This makes the EA different from simple entry robots or signal tools. Broker Inteligente EA is built to manage the full trading process: entry, filtering, recovery, basket management, profit protection and exit.

AI-Assisted Entry Filtering

Key Features

Broker Inteligente EA uses advanced entry-quality filters supported by AI and machine-learning-style logic. The purpose is to help qualify trading opportunities before entering the market.

The system does not aim to open every possible trade. It is designed to filter weak setups and prioritize cleaner market conditions.

Clean Entry Detection

The EA looks for stretched price conditions using a combination of technical and structural filters. The entry logic may include Bollinger Band behavior, RSI conditions, volatility context, market structure and higher-timeframe quality checks.

This helps the system avoid random entries and focus on areas where the market may offer a more attractive mean-reversion opportunity.

Mean-Reversion Strategy

The strategy is based on identifying moments when price has moved too far from its normal range and may be likely to retrace.

The goal is to capture controlled reversions rather than chase price movement emotionally.

Structured Recovery Management

When the initial trade does not close immediately in profit, Broker Inteligente EA can activate a structured recovery system.

Recovery levels are not opened randomly. They follow predefined logic designed to improve the basket’s average price and help the total position close when the market retraces.

This is an important part of the system. The EA is not only built to enter trades; it is built to manage them.

Basket-Level Trade Management

The robot manages recovery positions as a basket. This allows the system to work toward a shared basket target instead of treating each trade as a disconnected position.

Basket-level management helps create a more organized and professional trading process.

Protected Take Profit Expansion

Broker Inteligente EA includes protected profit logic designed to allow the system to seek larger exits when price action is favorable, while still aiming to protect positive basket outcomes.

This allows the system to pursue more from strong reversions without losing focus on risk control.

News Filter Protection

The EA includes news-risk protection logic designed to help avoid new entries during high-impact economic events or unstable market conditions.

Avoiding dangerous times can be just as important as finding good entries.

Spike and Adverse Impulse Awareness

The system includes safety logic designed to detect adverse impulse conditions and avoid opening or expanding exposure during dangerous market movement.

This is not designed as a reckless spike-capture function. It is a defensive filter to avoid poor timing during sudden adverse movement.

Volatility and Market Regime Filters

Broker Inteligente EA can evaluate volatility and market regime conditions before opening a trade. This helps avoid lower-quality setups and supports more disciplined execution across different market environments.

Profit Lock and Protection Logic

When a basket moves into positive territory, the EA can apply protection logic designed to lock or protect profit depending on market conditions and configuration.

This helps reduce the risk of giving back favorable basket movement.

Multi-Pair Testing

Broker Inteligente EA has been tested across multiple Forex pairs. The strongest highlighted results so far have been observed on pairs such as NZDCAD, USDJPY, EURGBP, AUDUSD and AUDNZD, with NZDCAD and USDJPY showing the strongest risk-adjusted profiles in the current internal dossier.

What You Receive After Purchase

After purchasing Broker Inteligente EA, users receive:

Broker Inteligente EA for MetaTrader 4

Recommended preset files

Setup instructions

Installation guidance

Initial configuration information

Pair guidance

Risk and usage notes

Startup checklist

Important information for correct operation

The goal is to make the initial setup process clear and accessible, even for users who are not advanced algorithmic traders.

How to Start

After purchasing the EA:

Download the EA file. Install it in MetaTrader 4. Load the recommended preset file. Check the recommended pair guidance. Review the risk settings. Test the system first on demo or a small real account. Follow the provided instructions carefully.

Users should not change advanced parameters without understanding their effect on risk, drawdown and trade behavior.

Recommended Testing Procedure

Before using the EA on a live account, users should test it in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account.

Recommended initial testing approach:

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Mode: Every Tick / high-quality tick modelling where available

Deposit: $2,000 or higher for reference testing

Spread: realistic or stressed spread settings

Pairs: start with the recommended preset pairs

Settings: use the provided presets first

Risk: start conservatively

Users should avoid over-optimizing settings without understanding the strategy. The provided preset files are designed to give a structured starting point.

Information

Product: Broker Inteligente EA

Type: Expert Advisor

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Market: Forex

Strategy Type: Mean reversion, recovery basket, AI-assisted filtering

Trading Style: Automated, multi-pair, structured recovery

Recommended Use: Demo testing first, then conservative live deployment

Launch Price: $100 for first 100 users

Official Price: $477

Alternative Access: Free with $1,000 minimum deposit through listed broker, subject to verification

Updates

Broker Inteligente EA is an actively developed proprietary system. Future updates may include improvements to entry quality, pair-specific profiles, recovery management, protection logic and adaptive risk controls.

Users who purchase the EA during the launch receive access to future product updates according to the update policy provided at purchase.

Bonus for Launch Users

Launch users receive:

Broker Inteligente EA

Recommended preset files

Full setup instructions

Startup checklist

Pair guidance

Risk notes

Early-user access pricing

The first 100 users receive the EA at the launch price of $100 before the official price increases to $477.

What makes Broker Inteligente EA different from other trading robots?

Frequently Asked Questions

Broker Inteligente EA is not designed as a simple signal robot. It combines AI-assisted entry filtering, technical structure analysis, volatility awareness, news-risk protection, recovery basket logic and profit protection.

The system is designed to manage the full trade lifecycle, from entry selection to recovery and exit.

Does the EA trade fully automatically?

Yes. Broker Inteligente EA is designed to operate automatically once installed, configured and activated in MetaTrader 4.

However, users remain responsible for account setup, risk settings, broker selection and monitoring.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use it?

No advanced programming knowledge is required. Users receive preset files and setup instructions.

However, users should understand basic concepts such as lot size, drawdown, leverage, spread, broker execution and risk management.

Which platform does it support?

Broker Inteligente EA is designed for MetaTrader 4.

Which pairs should I use?

The strongest highlighted current profiles include NZDCAD, USDJPY, EURGBP, AUDUSD and AUDNZD. NZDCAD and USDJPY are the strongest risk-adjusted default candidates in the current internal dossier.

Users should follow the provided preset and pair guidance instead of applying the EA blindly to every symbol.

Does it include AI or machine learning?

Yes. The EA includes AI/machine-learning-style filtering logic designed to help qualify entries and avoid weaker setups.

The AI layer is used to support trade selection and filtering. It does not guarantee profitable trades.

Does it use a recovery system?

Yes. Broker Inteligente EA uses structured recovery basket logic. If a trade moves against the initial entry, the system can add recovery levels according to predefined rules.

This can help the basket close on a smaller retracement, but it also increases exposure. Recovery systems involve risk and must be used responsibly.

Is it a martingale system?

The EA uses recovery/grid-style basket management, which means exposure can increase when the market moves against the position. It should not be presented as risk-free.

The system is designed with protection logic, filters and structured controls, but strong one-way trends remain the main risk of this type of strategy.

Does the EA have a news filter?

Yes. Broker Inteligente EA includes news-risk filtering designed to help avoid new entries during dangerous or high-impact market periods.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes. Users can adjust key settings depending on configuration and experience.

However, the recommended approach is to start with the provided presets. Changing risk or recovery parameters without understanding them can materially change performance and drawdown.

Can I use it with any broker?

The EA is designed for MetaTrader 4 brokers. Good execution, reasonable spreads and stable trading conditions are important.

Broker Inteligente will provide broker guidance and may list recommended brokers.

What do I receive after purchase?

After purchase, users receive:

Broker Inteligente EA

Preset files

Setup instructions

Initial configuration guidance

Pair guidance

Risk notes

Startup checklist

Does it guarantee profits?

No. Broker Inteligente EA does not guarantee profits.

Forex and CFD trading involve risk. Backtests and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Real results may vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spreads, slippage, leverage, account size and user configuration.

Important Risk Disclosure

Broker Inteligente EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed income product.

Forex and CFD trading involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all users. Recovery and grid-based strategies can experience drawdown and increased exposure during strong one-way market trends.

Backtested, simulated or historical results do not guarantee future live results.

Users should test the EA on demo first, use conservative risk settings, understand the strategy and only trade with capital they can afford to risk.