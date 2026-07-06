BrokerInteligente EA

Broker Inteligente EA

Professional AI-Assisted Forex Recovery System for MetaTrader 4

Broker Inteligente EA is the first proprietary Expert Advisor developed by the Broker Inteligente team. It is a professional automated trading system created for traders who want structured Forex execution, cleaner entry selection, intelligent trade management and disciplined risk control.

The system is built on a well-known mean-reversion and recovery-based algorithmic trading framework that has been used and studied in the market for many years, then refined by Broker Inteligente with a stronger focus on entry quality, protected profit management, basket control, volatility filtering and AI-assisted decision support.

Broker Inteligente EA is designed to identify stretched market conditions, filter low-quality entries, manage trades automatically and recover positions in a structured way when the market temporarily moves against the initial entry. The objective is not to trade randomly or aggressively, but to pursue consistent trading opportunities with a controlled and disciplined approach.

The robot is designed for MetaTrader 4 and can be used across multiple Forex pairs according to the provided preset files and guidance. After purchase, users receive the EA file, recommended preset files, setup instructions and important information required to start using the system correctly.

Price

Launch Price: $100 for the first 100 users. JOIN NOW!
Official Price: $477 after the launch allocation is sold out

The launch price is offered to build the first group of Broker Inteligente EA users and gather early feedback from real installations.

Key Concept

Broker Inteligente EA is designed around a simple but powerful idea:

Find cleaner entries. Avoid weak market conditions. Manage trades with structure. Protect profits when possible. Control risk at basket level.

The system analyzes price behavior, volatility, technical structure and market conditions before opening a position. If the trade moves in favor, the EA can close the position at its target or use protected profit logic. If the market moves against the initial trade, the system can manage the position through structured recovery levels.

This makes the EA different from simple entry robots or signal tools. Broker Inteligente EA is built to manage the full trading process: entry, filtering, recovery, basket management, profit protection and exit.

Key Features

AI-Assisted Entry Filtering

Broker Inteligente EA uses advanced entry-quality filters supported by AI and machine-learning-style logic. The purpose is to help qualify trading opportunities before entering the market.

The system does not aim to open every possible trade. It is designed to filter weak setups and prioritize cleaner market conditions.

Clean Entry Detection

The EA looks for stretched price conditions using a combination of technical and structural filters. The entry logic may include Bollinger Band behavior, RSI conditions, volatility context, market structure and higher-timeframe quality checks.

This helps the system avoid random entries and focus on areas where the market may offer a more attractive mean-reversion opportunity.

Mean-Reversion Strategy

The strategy is based on identifying moments when price has moved too far from its normal range and may be likely to retrace.

The goal is to capture controlled reversions rather than chase price movement emotionally.

Structured Recovery Management

When the initial trade does not close immediately in profit, Broker Inteligente EA can activate a structured recovery system.

Recovery levels are not opened randomly. They follow predefined logic designed to improve the basket’s average price and help the total position close when the market retraces.

This is an important part of the system. The EA is not only built to enter trades; it is built to manage them.

Basket-Level Trade Management

The robot manages recovery positions as a basket. This allows the system to work toward a shared basket target instead of treating each trade as a disconnected position.

Basket-level management helps create a more organized and professional trading process.

Protected Take Profit Expansion

Broker Inteligente EA includes protected profit logic designed to allow the system to seek larger exits when price action is favorable, while still aiming to protect positive basket outcomes.

This allows the system to pursue more from strong reversions without losing focus on risk control.

News Filter Protection

The EA includes news-risk protection logic designed to help avoid new entries during high-impact economic events or unstable market conditions.

Avoiding dangerous times can be just as important as finding good entries.

Spike and Adverse Impulse Awareness

The system includes safety logic designed to detect adverse impulse conditions and avoid opening or expanding exposure during dangerous market movement.

This is not designed as a reckless spike-capture function. It is a defensive filter to avoid poor timing during sudden adverse movement.

Volatility and Market Regime Filters

Broker Inteligente EA can evaluate volatility and market regime conditions before opening a trade. This helps avoid lower-quality setups and supports more disciplined execution across different market environments.

Profit Lock and Protection Logic

When a basket moves into positive territory, the EA can apply protection logic designed to lock or protect profit depending on market conditions and configuration.

This helps reduce the risk of giving back favorable basket movement.

Multi-Pair Testing

Broker Inteligente EA has been tested across multiple Forex pairs. The strongest highlighted results so far have been observed on pairs such as NZDCAD, USDJPY, EURGBP, AUDUSD and AUDNZD, with NZDCAD and USDJPY showing the strongest risk-adjusted profiles in the current internal dossier.

What You Receive After Purchase

After purchasing Broker Inteligente EA, users receive:

  • Broker Inteligente EA for MetaTrader 4
  • Recommended preset files
  • Setup instructions
  • Installation guidance
  • Initial configuration information
  • Pair guidance
  • Risk and usage notes
  • Startup checklist
  • Important information for correct operation

The goal is to make the initial setup process clear and accessible, even for users who are not advanced algorithmic traders.

How to Start

After purchasing the EA:

  1. Download the EA file.
  2. Install it in MetaTrader 4.
  3. Load the recommended preset file.
  4. Check the recommended pair guidance.
  5. Review the risk settings.
  6. Test the system first on demo or a small real account.
  7. Follow the provided instructions carefully.

Users should not change advanced parameters without understanding their effect on risk, drawdown and trade behavior.

Recommended Testing Procedure

Before using the EA on a live account, users should test it in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account.

Recommended initial testing approach:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Mode: Every Tick / high-quality tick modelling where available
  • Deposit: $2,000 or higher for reference testing
  • Spread: realistic or stressed spread settings
  • Pairs: start with the recommended preset pairs
  • Settings: use the provided presets first
  • Risk: start conservatively

Users should avoid over-optimizing settings without understanding the strategy. The provided preset files are designed to give a structured starting point.

Information

Product: Broker Inteligente EA
Type: Expert Advisor
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Market: Forex
Strategy Type: Mean reversion, recovery basket, AI-assisted filtering
Trading Style: Automated, multi-pair, structured recovery
Recommended Use: Demo testing first, then conservative live deployment
Launch Price: $100 for first 100 users
Official Price: $477
Alternative Access: Free with $1,000 minimum deposit through listed broker, subject to verification

Updates

Broker Inteligente EA is an actively developed proprietary system. Future updates may include improvements to entry quality, pair-specific profiles, recovery management, protection logic and adaptive risk controls.

Users who purchase the EA during the launch receive access to future product updates according to the update policy provided at purchase.

Bonus for Launch Users

Launch users receive:

  • Broker Inteligente EA
  • Recommended preset files
  • Full setup instructions
  • Startup checklist
  • Pair guidance
  • Risk notes
  • Early-user access pricing

The first 100 users receive the EA at the launch price of $100 before the official price increases to $477.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Broker Inteligente EA different from other trading robots?

Broker Inteligente EA is not designed as a simple signal robot. It combines AI-assisted entry filtering, technical structure analysis, volatility awareness, news-risk protection, recovery basket logic and profit protection.

The system is designed to manage the full trade lifecycle, from entry selection to recovery and exit.

Does the EA trade fully automatically?

Yes. Broker Inteligente EA is designed to operate automatically once installed, configured and activated in MetaTrader 4.

However, users remain responsible for account setup, risk settings, broker selection and monitoring.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use it?

No advanced programming knowledge is required. Users receive preset files and setup instructions.

However, users should understand basic concepts such as lot size, drawdown, leverage, spread, broker execution and risk management.

Which platform does it support?

Broker Inteligente EA is designed for MetaTrader 4.

Which pairs should I use?

The strongest highlighted current profiles include NZDCAD, USDJPY, EURGBP, AUDUSD and AUDNZD. NZDCAD and USDJPY are the strongest risk-adjusted default candidates in the current internal dossier.

Users should follow the provided preset and pair guidance instead of applying the EA blindly to every symbol.

Does it include AI or machine learning?

Yes. The EA includes AI/machine-learning-style filtering logic designed to help qualify entries and avoid weaker setups.

The AI layer is used to support trade selection and filtering. It does not guarantee profitable trades.

Does it use a recovery system?

Yes. Broker Inteligente EA uses structured recovery basket logic. If a trade moves against the initial entry, the system can add recovery levels according to predefined rules.

This can help the basket close on a smaller retracement, but it also increases exposure. Recovery systems involve risk and must be used responsibly.

Is it a martingale system?

The EA uses recovery/grid-style basket management, which means exposure can increase when the market moves against the position. It should not be presented as risk-free.

The system is designed with protection logic, filters and structured controls, but strong one-way trends remain the main risk of this type of strategy.

Does the EA have a news filter?

Yes. Broker Inteligente EA includes news-risk filtering designed to help avoid new entries during dangerous or high-impact market periods.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes. Users can adjust key settings depending on configuration and experience.

However, the recommended approach is to start with the provided presets. Changing risk or recovery parameters without understanding them can materially change performance and drawdown.

Can I use it with any broker?

The EA is designed for MetaTrader 4 brokers. Good execution, reasonable spreads and stable trading conditions are important.

Broker Inteligente will provide broker guidance and may list recommended brokers.

What do I receive after purchase?

After purchase, users receive:

  • Broker Inteligente EA
  • Preset files
  • Setup instructions
  • Initial configuration guidance
  • Pair guidance
  • Risk notes
  • Startup checklist

Does it guarantee profits?

No. Broker Inteligente EA does not guarantee profits.

Forex and CFD trading involve risk. Backtests and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Real results may vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spreads, slippage, leverage, account size and user configuration.

Important Risk Disclosure

Broker Inteligente EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed income product.

Forex and CFD trading involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all users. Recovery and grid-based strategies can experience drawdown and increased exposure during strong one-way market trends.

Backtested, simulated or historical results do not guarantee future live results.

Users should test the EA on demo first, use conservative risk settings, understand the strategy and only trade with capital they can afford to risk.


Recommended products
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Gold PMG EA
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
Experts
GOLD PMG EA - MQL5 Product Description GOLD PMG EA A modern MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built mainly for Gold trading, with structured pending-order entries, progressive position management, daily protection tools, and a clean on-chart dashboard. Verified Live Results Track the real-time performance of this Expert Advisor on a verified MQL5 signal account. Click Here to View Live Trading Results Recommendation: Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD TimeFrame: M5   Capital: $500 ($300 or less will work but a
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
NeuralLink
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened tr
MaxNinjya20
Yutaka Yoshinouchi
Experts
This EA has been winning steadily for seven years in the strategy tester. I haven't tested it further because it would be pointless to do so, but I think it would produce the same results. This is because the logic is designed to not lose in any market environment. Performance over seven years: About 3 times. In a world where economic commentators say that a 7% annual interest rate is considered genius, this EA has earned 42% annual interest. This Max Ninjya is a genuine and authentic EA. An
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Experts
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
FlipDamonHFT
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1 (4)
Experts
FlipDamonHFT is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It uses a high-frequency approach combined with advanced risk controls to identify and capture short-term opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed for traders who understand the high-risk nature of HFT strategies. It focuses on precision execution, dynamic position sizing, and multi-layer protection to manage trades during volatile gold movements. Key Features
Prof Engine
Dmitriy Sapegin
Experts
The trading strategy is a "grid" technology with elements of martingale.  The robot is designed for drawdowns of 700-800 points without a rollback. The main currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, and USDCAD, are suitable for trading.  General settings Allow trading on Sell - Allow | Disallow opening Sell orders and placing SellStop pending orders. Allow opening the first order - Allow | deny the bot to open the first Sell grid order on its own. Close all Sell ord
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Portfolio UFO
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has b
Portfolio Superman
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has bee
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Experts
No Martingale No Anti-Martingale No Grid No HFT No Doubling Every Position Has its Stoploss  Recommendations for this EA I highly recommend  EURCHF , but also EURJPY and EURCAD currency pairs would have good results. For EURCHF  its recommended to use M30, but M5, M15, H1 are also good timeframes. EA should run on a good  ECN account. Average  Spared  should not be more than 10 points . Zero Stop-Level will work best. Avoid use this EA on brokers that have high dangerous sudden  Slippage. It is
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is an advanced and  automated program designed to use the Volume Profile which is takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either up volume (trades that moved the price up) or down volume (trades that moved the price down) and then makes open order. The core engine of this EA is using indicator Volume, Heiken Ashi, and ADX. Additional filter using a customizable the Moving Average to ma
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
Xauusd Breakout H4 mt4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Gold Breakout EA Trading Symbol:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   H4 Recommended Balance:   500$ Broker:   IC Markets Description Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system designed for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept and developed through quantitative research. Real Tick data is used during validation to simulate realistic market conditions. To improve robustness and reduce overfitting, the EA has been evaluated using Robust Walk Forward
Crazy Boom
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Перед вами один из самых мощных советников. Эксперт использует по максимуму те возможности тренда, которые трейдер не может заметить и, соответственно среагировать на них. Это позволяет роботу действовать в 3 раза эффективнее. Конечно, не все брокеры приветствуют скальпинг-стратегии, поэтому  Crazy BOOM можно назвать узко профессиональным инструментов биржевой торговли.  Crazy BOOM — это доступный и удобный робот для начинающих участников биржевой торговли, ведь он позволяет работать и получать
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Changeling Pro
Mikhail Shevyrev
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVcYLO88TY4&t=25s  Универсальный Робот, который позволяет заложить ваши индикаторы в алгоритм и создать свою стратегию. Настройки TP и SL, дополнительные ордера, сетка, мартингейл, хеджирование, и множество других настроек. Отличает его то что он может работать от любого индикатора с буферами и графическими настройками. Другими словами, если вы имеете хороший индикатор под рукой, и вы хотите автоматизировать свою торговлю, вы по адресу. Копируем название индикато
Gegatrade Advanced
David Zouein
5 (1)
Experts
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog For full description visit the Blog :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582 Trading Strategy The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the Blog Gegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strateg
Master Dow Jones MT4
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Investment Philosophy Master Dow Jones EA   is a high-precision algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for the   Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJ30/US30) . Unlike generic trading systems, this algorithm exploits the structural bullish bias inherent in the top 30 U.S. blue-chip companies by operating exclusively on the   Long Side . This specialization significantly reduces exposure to erratic short-side volatility and aligns the strategy with long-term institutional capital flows. St
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Ice Monster Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Ice Monster Scalper v1.0 The aggressive Scalper with an SMC focus for XAUUSD Ice Monster Scalper is a high-frequency Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on low timeframes (M1 and M5). It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with classic technical analysis and advanced risk management, aiming to capture fast, high-probability price movements in the gold market. Main Features SMC Multi-Layer Strategy: Order Block Detection (bullish and bearish) Liquidity Sweeps + Miti
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
SPYDR Pro EA
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
Experts
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor TimeFrame - 5 Mins Minimum Balance - 200$ Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker Money Management Adjust Risk Management SafeMode - True/False Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only  Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Gold Hunter Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor uses a breakout-based execution model. It analyzes structural price levels and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are met. The system is designed for intraday trading and does not use martingale, grid, averaging, progressive lot increase, or hidden recovery logic. Pricing Policy The price will increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases. 2 of 10 copi
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review