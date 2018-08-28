Mr Pound is an Expert Adviser derived from many trend following indicators to generate signals that are automatically traded

please make sure you have an account with a leverage of 1:500 Strictly recommended to 1H timeframe ,GBPUSD only The lot size is based on your balance Do not close any trade ,whether in profit or in loss to allow a safe money management If the Last trade is a loss while back testing ,it just mean that the trade was still opened but close at stop ,adjust the end time of the backtest to the opening date of the last trade and test again









Timeframe

The H1 timeframe is strongly recommended.





Currency

GBPUSD only recommended. The other major currencies can be traded with caution but It is advisable to perform back tests to determine if trading results and frequency is acceptable.





Risk management

The average take profit is around 1% of your account . more than one trade is opened until 1 % profit is reached then all open trades close. No martingale trading is used as part of risk management.

Please do not use this software on multiple currency at the time ,focus on one currency for less risk and more profit

The Expert uses a Position Sizing of 1 Lot per 10000 Unit

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Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $1000.





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