Mr Pound

Mr Pound

 Mr Pound is an Expert Adviser derived from many trend following indicators to generate signals that are automatically traded

  1. please make sure you have an account with a leverage of 1:500
  2. Strictly recommended to 1H timeframe ,GBPUSD only 
  3. The lot size is based on your balance   
  4. Do not close any trade ,whether in profit or in loss to allow a safe money management
  5. If the Last trade is a loss while back testing ,it just mean that the trade was still opened but close at stop ,adjust the end time of the backtest to the opening date of the last trade  and test again



Timeframe

The H1 timeframe is strongly recommended.


Currency

GBPUSD only recommended. The other major currencies can be traded with caution but  It is advisable to perform back tests to determine if trading results and frequency is acceptable.


Risk management

The average take profit is around 1% of your account . more than one trade is opened until 1 % profit is reached then all open trades close.  No martingale trading is used as part of risk management.

Please do not use this software on multiple currency at the time ,focus on one currency for less risk and more profit 

The Expert uses a Position Sizing of 1 Lot per 10000 Unit 

.

Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $1000.


Parameters

  • Magic number. This number is used by the EA to identify its trades from other trades. This is useful when you insist on placing multiple copies of the EA on multiple charts. In that case, please define a unique magic number for each chart.































































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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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TREND REBORN is a non-repainting indicator that shows you the trend of the market  can be used as a trend filter or a trade entry or exit  BUY when indicator is blue and SELL when Indicator is Orange only  The indicator can be used alone or with another indicator based on your trading strategy  Timeframe   All Timeframe can be traded  Currency pairs All Currency pairs can be traded 
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