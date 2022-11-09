Ideal Forex Robot

BROKERS, PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES

The Ideal Forex Robot works on any broker for MetaTrader 4.  Our Robot works on any currency pair. Works on any timeframe, But we strongly suggest that you use it on M1 timeframe for super fast performance.


EASY TO INSTALL

Setting up Ideal Forex Robot to begin with is not very difficult. This process requires only the laptop and internet connection. If you're still struggling with installation one of the team members will do that for you via team viewer.


 ACCURACY

The Ideal Forex Robot is proven to be the most reliable forex EA out there . This accuracy was accumulated from $100 small balance account. Although you can invest any amount from 10 USD, We recommend you to start with 100 USD for reliable results.


HOW TO INSTALL THE IDEAL FOREX ROBOT

Setting up The Ideal Forex Robot to begin with is not very difficult. This process requires only the laptop and internet connection,

Step 1: Transferring files

  1. Download an EA. Keep note of the location of where you saved it.
  2. Select and copy the EA file you wish to install.
  3. Look for the MetaTrader4 folder. This is normally located in the  C: drive.
  4. Paste the files into the  Experts folder. A window requesting admin permission may appear; if so, just click  Continue.

Step 2: Installing the EA on the MT4 platform

  1. Launch your MT4 platform.
  2. Look for the  Expert Advisors section under the  Navigator panel at the left side of the platform. Click on the  Plus sign and the available EAs should be listed there.
  3. Click on the EA you want to install and drag it onto one of the charts on your platform.

Step 3: Adjusting the settings

  1. A pop-up box will appear showing the settings of your EA.
  2. Make sure that all the settings and alerts are correct before clicking  OK.

RISK DISCLAIMER.


Disclaimer : N:B The content provided by Bethain_Metze does not include financial advice, guidance or recommendations to take, or not to take, any trades, investments or decisions in relation to any matter. The content provided is impersonal and not adapted to any specific client, trader, or business, therefore BETHAIN recommends that you seek professional, financial advice before making any decisions. Trading takes dedication and commitment, success does not happen over night. Results are not guaranteed and may vary from person to person. There are inherent risks involved with trading, including the loss of your investment. Past performance in the market is not indicative of future results. Any investment is solely at your own risk, you assume full responsibility.


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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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