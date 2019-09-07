Intelligent Copier Master

The Master utility is free, and you can buy/rent the client side utility from : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41923


Now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker.

Reverse Trading - Using the “Reverse Trading” technology, this forex copier program can turn a losing trading strategy into a winning one. The trick here is to mirror positions from a losing master account into a client account and change trade direction.

Filtering Losses Trades - Master Account will wait for "x" number of losses first then copy trades to client. For Example if you want to wait for 2 consecutive losses in master then start copying, you can use this Feature.

Filter Win Trades In Master - You have a Robot which losses more trades and win few trade, so in reverse copying mode you can filter the win trade and copy maximum loss trade in reverse mode. For example master will wait for 2 consecutive winning trades and then start copying to slave. It will maximize the chances of winning in reverse trading mode if you use a loss making robot.

Martingale - You can apply Martingale in Client, so if a copied trade in client losses, it may increase the lot size of next copied trade. This feature is useful for martingale loving traders.

Copy to Order - To avoid the slippage, you can use this feature, so in this case all copied trade will be open as pending order in client. However this feature cant be used in fast moving market.

Filter Lot Size - This will help to filter the lot sizes, for example you want to copy only lot sizes more 0.5 and higher then it will drop all other smaller lot sizes to be copied. This is useful when master is running multiple trades and you want to copy certain trades only.

Filter Currency Pairs - You can filter the currency pairs, and only allowed pairs will be copied.

New Trades Filter - The copier will copy only new trades of Master, it will not copy existing trades of master.

The Master utility is free, and you can buy/rent the client side utility from : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41923


Thanks

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vashim Mazhar
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This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
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