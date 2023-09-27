Trade Manager Pro MT5

This is an Utility to make your trading easier by putting at one click or a few clicks time-consuming tasks as order management and risk management.

Contact for a free trial.

Features


Risk Management 

  • Calculates automatically lots based on risk specified in either % or $ in the risk field and let you enter just by placing lines for SL TP etc and display real-time Risk Reward.
  • TrueRisk so it includes commissions when calculating lot size on FX pairs only so you risk 1% with all transactions fees when you specified 1% for example, or not, your choice.
  • Big Lots Handler for the sharks out there that let you enter 10 TIMES more than the max volume per position of a Symbol all in ONE CLICK instead of opening slowly yourself each positions.(Must not be above volume limit if mentioned in specifications of Symbol or more than 10 times the max volume per position which is displayed).
  • Enter on indices or other assets even if automatically calculated lot size don't respect lot step by rounding number. (1, 0.1 and 0.01 lot steps handled)


Trade Management 

In ONE CLICK, you can:

  • Set breakeven opened positions with including commissions and spread or not, your choice.
  • Bulk change SL or TP of opened positions by specifying new price for SL or TP in text field and set either buys or sells to the new SL and TP price entered.
  • Bulk close positions instead of closing them separately and slowly.(Partial closes available)
  • Bulk delete limit orders.
  • AUTO BE feature to let you set AUTO BREAKEVEN Price Level to automatically set Break even opened positions when reached. Drag the auto breakeven line where you want.
  • AUTO BE LIMIT feature for limit orders to set AUTO BREAKEVEN Price Level on chart that will automatically become once a limit is filled an Auto-Breakeven line managing all buys/sells that will delete unfilled limit automatically when reached and put to breakeven the filled limit. MAGIC.
  • AUTO CANCEL LIMIT feature to let  you set AUTO CANCEL LIMIT Price Level to automatically delete limit orders when it’s reached.  Drag the auto cancel limit line where you want.
  • AUTO PARTIALS feature to set a level on chart that will close a specified % on all or last x trades once reached.

Important Note: You unselect the lines to set trigger on them. Chart has to be opened with lines on them or you can use a VPS.


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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE After purchase, contact us to receive a bonus STRENGTHS AND
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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This is an Utility to make your trading easier by putting at   one click or a few clicks   time-consuming tasks as order management and risk management. Contact for a free trial. Features Risk Management   Calculates automatically lots based on risk specified in either   % or $  in the risk field and let you enter just   by placing lines for SL TP   etc and display   real-time Risk Reward . TrueRisk   so   it includes commissions when calculating lot size on FX pairs only so you risk 1% with
Candlestick Patterns Alerter MT5
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