Scalp Master is a very simple and smooth operation system that is designed to help traders facilitate trading and risk management. No Keyboard need to make, take profit or close orders. Every orders parameters are created automatically based on predefined risk and your strategy lines. Such parameters appear friendly on the screen and you just need 1 click to convert to order.

The unique algorithm prevent common missed and hit taking profit strategy. Instead of very subjective partial closed by users, the TP OPTIMIZE function automatically estimate appropriate TP levels that fitting to your win-rate and expected profit factors. If you are very emotional people, this system is ideal for you to prevent negative risk-per-reward taking profit.

In addition, every necessary parameters of an order like profitable RR, lot size, maximum risk to not ruin your account live-time update which help you to think well before making any orders.





The default system work best for any pairs and trading style. Let SCALP MASTER make your strategy profitable. I believe you might be surprised with what look very simple.





This EA is compatible with any pair, so you can back test and optimize input parameters.





Recommended timeframe: any timeframe





Features:

Multiple pairs/symbols support

Advanced risk management

Auto lot size calculation

Auto Optimize Take profit at multiple level and trailing

Make and close order with one click

Cheap compared to its worth.

How to install

The EA the chart with select timeframe

Select risk for each trade

Select the number of candles to trailing

Draw your strategy "Create strategy"

Setup SL/TP lines to locations

Wait price reach appropriate location

Click SELL/BUY to create orders

TP 50% at any price that use want by click on TP 50%

Use TP optimize function if you want

Requirements

No limitation of number of trade "maximum orders"

The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and Slippage.

The EA should run on a VPS continuously.

To optimize the TP function, a minimum deposit of 2000 USD with a risk of not less than 1% use (a more excellent deposit account can work well with less risk input)

Technical Support

We provide three free technical support and back test for the 1-year rental.



