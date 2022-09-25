Heist market maker


Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease.

This version of Heist takes its first entry by following the previous closed candle trend whilst still taking advantage of the market consolidation at open, resistance and support levels to aim for a few trailing pips. Still highly recommended to trade on Daily or weekly timeframe. Trade Nasdaq, Us30, Germ30 and uk100.


Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations, bonus equity protection EA & installation guide.


SEE RECOMMENDED BACKTESTING AND LIVE TRADING SETTINGS IN SCREENSHORTS AND DM FOR MORE INFO.


LIST OF PARAMETERS.

  • Works with any broker of your choice that allows hedging.
  • Lot size (MM PositionSizing: automatically calculated per your set units of account currency.
  • Scaling: adds set number of trades only above set number of points in profit.
  • Add-Position-Percent: multiplies the first lot size amount for scaling trades as per set percentage.
  • Weekdays filter: Select days you would like system to take trades.
  • Time-filter: Set your time-filter to start from market open time as per your broker time-zone shown on your chart. time of the day (from hour)  and (from min) This is where you set the time in which system will start trading. time of the day (to hour) and (to min) This is where you will set time when system will stop looking for trades.
  • CloseAtPL: Base currency Stop-loss and Take Profit threshold, when input with a minus (-) e.g. -100 it becomes a base currency stop loss and without a minus e.g. 100 it becomes a base currency take profit. We highly recommend using it as your base currency Stop-loss
  • Trail-points: only trails the stop-loss above the entry level. (we recommend that you do not set it too far in order to potentially win both market directions)
  • Trail-step: Set number the distance and sequence between price and stop loss when trailing has commenced.
  • Trail-Above: set number of points from entry.
  • We recommend trading on NAS100, US30, GER3O and UK100.
  • Recommended to trade on daily or weekly timeframe.
  • Maximum Slippage and spread allowance has been adjusted accordingly for execution on all settings.
  • EA has an input setup to automatically receive push notifications in your MT4 whenever a new trade is opened and when a trade is modified/trailing stop loss has been triggered.
  • Hedging allowed
  • Full support and continuous maintenance.


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MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease. In this version of Heist I have eliminated instant market execution orders hedging candle support and resistance when running in profits with aligned pending order flow through the Daily or weekly candlesticks trading the consolidation at the open. Recommended for trading on daily and weekly timeframe. The strategy is aimed at targeting a few trailing pips at the open, resistance and support levels ensu
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KERESE MARKETS PTY (LTD)
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Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease. HEIST SNIPER has eliminated pending orders to only focus mainly on the sniper entries of the support and resistance levels. this version does not trade the open. I recommend trading on the daily or weekly timeframe. Trade Nasdaq, Us30, Germ30 and UK100. Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations (if required), bonus equity protection EA & installation guide. SEE
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