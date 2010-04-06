Scalp Master

Scalp Master is a very simple and smooth operation system that is designed to help traders facilitate trading and risk management. No Keyboard need to make, take profit or close orders. Every orders parameters are created automatically based on predefined risk and your strategy lines. Such parameters appear friendly on the screen and you just need 1 click to convert to order.

The unique algorithm prevent common missed and hit taking profit strategy. Instead of very subjective partial closed by users, the TP OPTIMIZE function automatically estimate appropriate TP levels that fitting to your win-rate and expected profit factors. If you are very emotional people, this system is ideal for you to prevent negative risk-per-reward taking profit.

In addition, every necessary parameters of an order like profitable RR, lot size, maximum risk to not ruin your account live-time update which help you to think well before making any orders. 


The default system work best for any pairs and trading style. Let SCALP MASTER make your strategy profitable. I believe you might be surprised with what look very simple.


This EA is compatible with any pair, so you can back test and optimize input parameters. 


Recommended timeframe: any timeframe


Features:

  • Multiple pairs/symbols support
  • Advanced risk management
  • Auto lot size calculation
  • Auto Optimize Take profit at multiple level and trailing
  • Make and close order with one click
  • Cheap compared to its worth.

How to install

  • The EA the chart with select timeframe
  • Select risk for each trade
  • Select the number of candles to trailing 
  • Draw your strategy "Create strategy"
  • Setup SL/TP lines to  locations
  • Wait price reach appropriate location
  • Click SELL/BUY to create orders
  • TP 50% at any price that use want by click on TP 50% 
  • Use TP optimize function  if you want

Requirements

  • No limitation of number of trade "maximum orders" 
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and Slippage. 
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
  • To optimize the TP function, a minimum deposit of 2000 USD with a risk of not less than 1% use (a more excellent deposit account can work well with less risk input)

Technical Support

We provide three free technical support and back test for the 1-year rental.


Plus de l'auteur
Basic Lot Size
The Anh Vu
Utilitaires
Strategy creation : Create lines of stop loss, entry and take profit. Live parameters such as lot size, gap in pip from SL to TP, Risk/Reward ratio are update whenever lines of SL and Entry move.   This function allows traders to clarify their strategy before making any orders.   Risk management  - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the distance from the Stoptloss to Entry Line.     In addition, maximum risk (%), RR value are
FREE
Crypto Risk Master
The Anh Vu
Experts
Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
Enc Scalper
The Anh Vu
Experts
Requirements Trading pairs Any pair Timeframe H1, H4 Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:100 or above Brokers Hedging   ECN account. Low spreads    Features Adjustable inputs: Risk per trade, Pay off, and number of symbols to trade Work with market orders Stop loss strictly setup for every order Auto tracking all position with advanced  algorithm of trailing and taking profit More than 10 years research in statistics for financial markets Input Settings Setting is very simple, suitable for
Supper Trading Assistant
The Anh Vu
Utilitaires
Supper Trading Assistant is a state-of-the-art system that has already stably used and generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown, optimize taking profit and smart stop loss trailing. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied to increase
