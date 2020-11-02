BitLite
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 2 November 2020
- Activations: 5
the EA not work in icmarket
BitLite expert Advisor developed to work on pending orders
It has a system of protection against slippage and high spread and so on time control
Works on a specific spectrum of currencies
Max spread suported is 2.6 pips
"EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF"
Recommendations:
- Timeframe - All
- Minimum balance: from $ 50
- Instruments: EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF
- The lower the spread, the more profitable the trade
- Use a VPS
Benefits:
- Automatic lot selection
- Each trade has a protective stop loss (3 point)
- Does not use aggressive trading methods (martingale, grid)
- Maximum drawdown of the deposit no more than 20%
- The EA is very easy to set up and use