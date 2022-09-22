Master Gold Pro

Master Gold Pro

An extended version of the Master Gold Expert Advisor.

EA Master Gold Pro works with any brokers.

EA Master Gold Pro is designed and optimized for trading on the XAUUSD (GOLD) currency pair.

EA Master Gold Pro trades using a strategy to break through important support and resistance levels.

EA Master Gold Pro places pending SELL STOP and BUY STOP orders at certain levels.

No Martingale

No Grid 

EA Master Gold Pro requires:

ECN account with low spread (5 - 20).

Minimum deposit $100

XAUUSD M30  

Parametres:


Timestart          = 2;

Timeend            = 22;

Lots               = 0.01;

UseRisk            = true;

RiskPercent        = 0.05;

StopLoss           = 2500; 

TakeProfit         = 10000;

UseTrailing        = true;

TrailingDistance   = 300;

TrailingStep       = 50;  


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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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