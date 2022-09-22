Master Gold Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Master Gold Pro
An extended version of the Master Gold Expert Advisor.
EA Master Gold Pro works with any brokers.
EA Master Gold Pro is designed and optimized for trading on the XAUUSD (GOLD) currency pair.
EA Master Gold Pro trades using a strategy to break through important support and resistance levels.
EA Master Gold Pro places pending SELL STOP and BUY STOP orders at certain levels.
No Martingale
No Grid
EA Master Gold Pro requires:
ECN account with low spread (5 - 20).
Minimum deposit $100
XAUUSD M30
Parametres:
Timestart = 2;
Timeend = 22;
Lots = 0.01;
UseRisk = true;
RiskPercent = 0.05;
StopLoss = 2500;
TakeProfit = 10000;
UseTrailing = true;
TrailingDistance = 300;
TrailingStep = 50;