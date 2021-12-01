Night Trader EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 7
Night Trader EA
This EA is developed only for night trade.
When in the market the minimum movements of the price (night flet) prevail.
Trade is based on price movement in the channel and an exit from it on the indicator bollinger bands and anothers.
EA at closing uses dynamic Stoploss and Takeprofit.
EA will be works on currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD and other pairs.
Time frame M1, M5.
For trade it is recommended to use accounts ЕСN.
The minimum deposit for trade 100$
EA works on time of the broker (StartHour, StartMinute, EndHour, EndMinute).
Time for trade 22.00 - 02.00 (time terminal MT4).
StopLoss and TakeProfit - in 4 digits.