Night Trader EA

Night Trader EA

This EA is developed only for night trade.

When in the market the minimum movements of the price (night flet) prevail.

Trade is based on price movement in the channel and an exit from it on the indicator bollinger bands and anothers. 

EA at closing uses dynamic Stoploss and Takeprofit.  

EA will be works on currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD  and other pairs. 

Time frame M1, M5. 

For trade it is recommended to use accounts ЕСN.

The minimum deposit for trade 100$  

EA works on time of the broker (StartHour, StartMinute, EndHour, EndMinute).

Time for trade 22.00 - 02.00 (time terminal MT4).

StopLoss and TakeProfit - in 4 digits.   

 


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Virtual Scalper - the most safe for your deposit the automated adviser. Not martingale. EA uses unique innovative algorithm of an input in the transaction, based on the virtual pending orders. EA is adapted on trade on high-volatile market and economic news. Thus EA is not included into the transaction at raised spread. Minimum deposit for trade 100$ For trade the broker with low spread (from 0 - to 10 on a 5-sign) is used ECN. Pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.  Timeframe M1 - M5. Parametrs:  Stoplo
High Volatile
Gennady Kuznetsov
3 (1)
Experts
High Volatile High Volatile expert Advisor. designed to work in the highly volatile market. The EA operation is based on the price return to the channel.  It uses pending orders buy stop and sell stop. All parameters are set to the highest profitability. The stop loss has been increased to 100 pips, which excludes fast closing of orders at a loss. Currency pairs  GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF and other volatile pairs.   Time frame M1.  Spread is not more than 10 (5 digits).  The account must be ECN,
Night Smart Grid
Gennady Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Experts
Night Smart Grid Night Smart Grid is an expert Advisor working at night (Asian session) according to its own algorithm. The EA can open from 1 to several orders depending on the market situation in the Asian session. The EA trades GBPUSD profitably. Timeframe M15 To trade you need to correctly set the GMT of the broker. Minimum Deposit 250$, lot 0.01   The parameters of the EA: Lot; Lots from Deposit - true/false; Max Lots (0-auto); Min Lots (0-auto); % from Deposit; GMToffset; MagicNu
Spec Bot
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
Spec Bot Not martingale, not grid! Spec Bot is designed to trade at a specific time from 20.00 to 23.00 GMT or from 20.00 to 24.00 GMT. The EA uses several standard indicators from the MT4 terminal. The EA has the following parameters in its settings: stop loss and take profit, working time, risk and others. The EA works on the main currency pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY and others.  Timeframe M5. The minimum Deposit for trading is $100 Broker any, with low spread.   
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread. Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
Master Gold Pro
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
Master Gold Pro An extended version of the Master Gold Expert Advisor. EA Master Gold Pro works with any brokers. EA Master Gold Pro is designed and optimized for trading on the XAUUSD (GOLD) currency pair. EA Master Gold Pro trades using a strategy to break through important support and resistance levels. EA Master Gold Pro places pending SELL STOP and BUY STOP orders at certain levels. No Martingale No Grid  EA Master Gold Pro requires: ECN account with low spread (5 - 20). Minimum deposit $10
Crazy Grid
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
CRAZY GRID It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account! The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair. The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service. The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable),  it will close all orders and start the trading cycle from the beginning. Timeframe - 1 minute, Currency pair
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