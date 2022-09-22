AO Divergence F
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 7 October 2022
The indicator does not redraw, the arrows for the direction of transactions are located exactly where the signal appears - at the opening of the bar. The extremum points of the indicator are obtained by applying a fractal dimension, the depth of which is regulated by Left Bars, the larger it is, the greater the distance between the extremum points. Right Bars is not recommended to set more than 1, this is the minimum delay that is possible in principle. The basis for building Fractal True.
The flexibility of the settings makes it possible to build on different types of prices and to set different depths of building extremes.
FastPeriod_P = 5; //Fast period SlowPeriod_P = 34; //Slow period LeftBars_P = 1; //LeftBars RightBars_P = 1; //RightBars IndDivForce_P = 15.0; //Divergences force of indicator (not for Lite version) PriceDivForce_P = 0.01; //Divergences force of price (not for Lite version) Price_P = PRICE_CLOSE; //Price type AOupColor = clrGreen; //AO up AOdnColor = clrRed; //AO dn BsignalCol = clrBlue; //B signal SsignalCol = clrRed; //S signal UpPivotCol = clrCoral; //Up pivot DnPivotCol = clrDeepSkyBlue; //Dn pivot UpDiverCol = clrCoral; //Up diver DnDiverCol = clrDeepSkyBlue; //Dn diver
Good indicator. Please add alert for buy and sell signals.