AO Divergence F

5
A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the AO and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the AO peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as part of the Expert Advisor. 

The indicator does not redraw, the arrows for the direction of transactions are located exactly where the signal appears - at the opening of the bar. The extremum points of the indicator are obtained by applying a fractal dimension, the depth of which is regulated by Left Bars, the larger it is, the greater the distance between the extremum points. Right Bars is not recommended to set more than 1, this is the minimum delay that is possible in principle. The basis for building Fractal True.

The flexibility of the settings makes it possible to build on different types of prices and to set different depths of building extremes.

FastPeriod_P    = 5;              //Fast period
SlowPeriod_P    = 34;             //Slow period
LeftBars_P      = 1;              //LeftBars
RightBars_P     = 1;              //RightBars
IndDivForce_P   = 15.0;           //Divergences force of indicator (not for Lite version)
PriceDivForce_P = 0.01;           //Divergences force of price     (not for Lite version)
Price_P         = PRICE_CLOSE;    //Price type
AOupColor       = clrGreen;       //AO up
AOdnColor       = clrRed;         //AO dn
BsignalCol      = clrBlue;        //B signal
SsignalCol      = clrRed;         //S signal
UpPivotCol      = clrCoral;       //Up pivot
DnPivotCol      = clrDeepSkyBlue; //Dn pivot
UpDiverCol      = clrCoral;       //Up diver
DnDiverCol      = clrDeepSkyBlue; //Dn diver


Reviews 4
Riri
62
Riri 2025.01.18 12:46 
 

Good indicator. Please add alert for buy and sell signals.

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2022.09.28 17:02 
 

It's a very good indicator. Thank you much! Unfortunately, the color and size of the arrows cannot be changed. It always jumps back automatically.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Description. The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels. Features. For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter. For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator
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A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
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Andrey Dik
3.67 (3)
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AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
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Dear traders and investors! We present to you the MT5 Optimization Booster – an innovative product that will revolutionize your optimization experience on MetaTrader 5! The MT5 Optimization Booster is based on the innovative Quantum Swap Protocol (QSP) algorithm – a unique proprietary optimization strategy that forms the core of the product and elevates the process of finding optimal solutions to a new level. After the purchase , be sure to contact me . The product is designed to enhance the ca
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Molefi Mokhethi
588
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.12.23 12:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Riri
62
Riri 2025.01.18 12:46 
 

Good indicator. Please add alert for buy and sell signals.

Andrey Dik
73869
Reply from developer Andrey Dik 2025.01.19 12:46
Thanks for the feedback. I'll try to find the time for that.
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2022.09.28 17:02 
 

It's a very good indicator. Thank you much! Unfortunately, the color and size of the arrows cannot be changed. It always jumps back automatically.

Andrey Dik
73869
Reply from developer Andrey Dik 2022.09.28 18:23
Thanks for the feedback, I will add arrow size and color settings, please follow the update.
quargil34
877
quargil34 2022.09.28 10:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Dik
73869
Reply from developer Andrey Dik 2022.09.28 18:25
Thank you, I'm glad you liked it.
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