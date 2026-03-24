Gold Sniper Ravex Algo





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Gold Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It identifies trade setups based on session high and low breakout logic and executes orders automatically according to the configured parameters.

The EA supports four lot sizing modes, allowing traders to choose an approach that fits their account management preferences.

Lot Sizing Modes

Percent Based: Lot size is calculated automatically based on account balance and a user-defined risk percentage.

Fixed Lot: A fixed lot size is used for every trade.

Fixed Lot Dollar Based: Take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop are defined in dollar amounts. The EA converts these to price levels based on the fixed lot size.

Percent Lot Dollar Based: Lot size is calculated from the risk percentage, while take profit and stop loss are defined in dollar amounts. The trailing stop activates and adjusts based on the stop loss value.

Risk Management

Take profit and stop loss can be configured in points or dollar amounts. A trailing stop is available and activates only after a defined profit threshold is reached. A martingale multiplier is available and is disabled by default. The EA performs a margin check before each trade and will not open a position if funds are insufficient. One trade per day logic is applied by default.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 or M5 Minimum Deposit: $350 Leverage: 1:500 or higher Account Type: Hedging or Netting Recommended Brokers: Fusion Markets, IC Markets (Zero Spread account recommended)

Input Parameters

All input parameters are labelled in English. Settings for lot mode, risk percent, fixed lot size, take profit, stop loss, trailing stop, martingale, GMT offset, and skip days are available in the EA inputs panel.

Notes

Settings may need to be adjusted depending on the broker, account size, and spread conditions. Support is available through the MQL5 comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.



