Gold Sniper Ravex Algo

5

Gold Sniper Ravex Algo


SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME!

LAST 4 COPIES FOR 65 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE.


Gold Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It identifies trade setups based on session high and low breakout logic and executes orders automatically according to the configured parameters.

The EA supports four lot sizing modes, allowing traders to choose an approach that fits their account management preferences.

Lot Sizing Modes

Percent Based: Lot size is calculated automatically based on account balance and a user-defined risk percentage.

Fixed Lot: A fixed lot size is used for every trade.

Fixed Lot Dollar Based: Take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop are defined in dollar amounts. The EA converts these to price levels based on the fixed lot size.

Percent Lot Dollar Based: Lot size is calculated from the risk percentage, while take profit and stop loss are defined in dollar amounts. The trailing stop activates and adjusts based on the stop loss value.

Risk Management

Take profit and stop loss can be configured in points or dollar amounts. A trailing stop is available and activates only after a defined profit threshold is reached. A martingale multiplier is available and is disabled by default. The EA performs a margin check before each trade and will not open a position if funds are insufficient. One trade per day logic is applied by default.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 or M5 Minimum Deposit: $350 Leverage: 1:500 or higher Account Type: Hedging or Netting Recommended Brokers: Fusion Markets, IC Markets (Zero Spread account recommended)

Input Parameters

All input parameters are labelled in English. Settings for lot mode, risk percent, fixed lot size, take profit, stop loss, trailing stop, martingale, GMT offset, and skip days are available in the EA inputs panel.

Notes

Settings may need to be adjusted depending on the broker, account size, and spread conditions. Support is available through the MQL5 comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.


Reviews 9
Nimee Walker
46
Nimee Walker 2026.06.30 17:34 
 

EA is working good. I bought it last week and am in profit every single day. it's a scalping EA which works very precisely.

Drake Fernandez
133
Drake Fernandez 2026.06.23 07:45 
 

EA is working good. Am in profit from last few days. At this price point this EA is working really good.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Nimee Walker
46
Nimee Walker 2026.06.30 17:34 
 

EA is working good. I bought it last week and am in profit every single day. it's a scalping EA which works very precisely.

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.06.30 17:37
Thank you soo much buddy for your positive review. 😊😊
Eugen T
652
Eugen T 2026.06.25 19:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.06.30 17:37
Thank you soo much buddy for your positive review. 😊😊
Drake Fernandez
133
Drake Fernandez 2026.06.23 07:45 
 

EA is working good. Am in profit from last few days. At this price point this EA is working really good.

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.06.30 17:38
Thank you soo much buddy for your positive review. 😊😊
radarea
61
radarea 2026.04.01 09:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.06.30 17:38
Thank you soo much buddy for your positive review. 😊😊
Andrea Ingegneri
23
Andrea Ingegneri 2026.03.31 11:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.06.30 17:38
Thank you soo much buddy for your positive review. 😊😊
Varsha Gehlawat
39
Varsha Gehlawat 2026.03.29 09:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.06.30 17:38
Thank you soo much buddy for your positive review. 😊😊
Sagad Alhindawi
44
Sagad Alhindawi 2026.03.28 10:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.03.28 10:56
Grateful for your trust and amazing feedback — it truly inspires us to push even further.
We’re dedicated to bringing you consistent performance and even better results ahead.
kcpn87
233
kcpn87 2026.03.27 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.03.28 09:59
Thank you so much for your valuable feedback and trust in our work — it truly means a lot! 🙏
We’re committed to delivering even better performance and results for you ahead 🚀
Gundolfer
551
Gundolfer 2026.03.27 13:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sahil Shokeen
1813
Reply from developer Sahil Shokeen 2026.03.28 09:59
Really appreciate your kind words and support — it motivates us to keep improving every day 🙌
Thank you for trusting us, we’re excited to keep delivering great results for you 🚀
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