Binary 24 Hours

24 Hours BO is designed for trading manually on brokers like iq option,alpari,pocket option,quotex,olymp trade,binomo etc.


The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended timeframe is М5 and the expiration time is 5-15 minutes. The indicator works on any currency pairs.

Arrows are not re-painted and appear only when a new candle appears!

  • Trade sessions: any (24 hours);
  • Currency pairs: any.
  • Working timeframe: M5;
  • Expiration time: 5-15 minutes.
  • Entry Type - INTRBAR


