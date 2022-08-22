The Active Trend indicator helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. It defines the mainstream. Used in trading. You can use so basic to determine the trend. The indicator works well on both short and longer trend sections. In flat it is recommended to use filters of your choice. It can accompany the position with a stop, it is recommended to set the stop at a fixed distance from the point formed by the indicator. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend.





Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Active Trend indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The main purpose of the indicator is to evaluate the market. The indicator allows you to study the real and historical market trends in more detail.





Parameter for setting Length.