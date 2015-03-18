Historical Memory B150 MT4

5

The B150 model is a fully revised version of the Historical Memory indicator with an improved search algorithm. It also features a graphical interface what makes working with this tool quick and convenient.

Indicator-forecaster. Very useful as an assistant, acts as a key point to forecast the future price movement.

The forecast is made using the method of searching the most similar part in the history (patter). The indicator is drawn as a line that shows the result of change of the close price of bars. Now you can visually find and compare the quality of a history pattern with an actual pattern. In addition, the indicator is capable of forecasting by analyzing several patterns at once by applying smoothing to a multi-layer forecast.


Input parameters

Forecast

  • Prediction Freeze - allows to freeze displayed forecast.
  • Layers Show Mode - layer display mode: Show All Layers - all layers will be shown as separate lines; Show Average - a multi-layer view as a smoothed line.
  • Show All Backward Lines - backward lines of all layers will be displayed.
  • Pattern: Size(in bars)[1...] - the size of the pattern in bars.
  • Prediction: the number of bars [1...] - the number of bars used for the forecast.
  • Searching: depth of history(in bars)(0 - all bars) - the depth of the history used to search for the best correlation.
  • Searching: Step(in bars) - search step: the higher step value provides a higher speed with a lower search quality.
  • Prediction: Layers total [1...20] - the number of layers: the more layers, the greater the variability of the forecast.
  • Searching: Start bar shift (in history) - shift of the bar from which the forecast begins.

    Graphics

    • Objects Name Prefix - prefix name of the graphic objects. 
    • Layer 1: color - the line color of the first (main) layer.
    • Layer 2: color - the line color of the second layer.


    Reviews 2
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    2045
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2019.01.13 12:23 
     

    If you know how to use it, then it is a great tool! But only a tool!

    Update: Hands down the best tool for forecast future price based on history. In addition you can backtest this baby directly on chart! Well done!

    Gary Davis
    1163
    Gary Davis 2015.03.19 12:11 
     

    If you do not try and set the forecast for to far in the future this works great to give you an good idea of how the market should trade based on past history. Support is also very good.

