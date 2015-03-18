Historical Memory B150 MT4

The B150 model is a fully revised version of the Historical Memory indicator with an improved search algorithm. It also features a graphical interface what makes working with this tool quick and convenient.

Indicator-forecaster. Very useful as an assistant, acts as a key point to forecast the future price movement.

The forecast is made using the method of searching the most similar part in the history (patter). The indicator is drawn as a line that shows the result of change of the close price of bars. Now you can visually find and compare the quality of a history pattern with an actual pattern. In addition, the indicator is capable of forecasting by analyzing several patterns at once by applying smoothing to a multi-layer forecast.





Input parameters

Forecast

Prediction Freeze - allows to freeze displayed forecast.

Layers Show Mode - layer display mode: Show All Layers - all layers will be shown as separate lines; Show Average - a multi-layer view as a smoothed line.

Show All Backward Lines - backward lines of all layers will be displayed.

Pattern: Size(in bars)[1...] - the size of the pattern in bars.

Prediction: the number of bars [1...] - the number of bars used for the forecast.

Searching: depth of history(in bars)(0 - all bars) - the depth of the history used to search for the best correlation.

Searching: Step(in bars) - search step: the higher step value provides a higher speed with a lower search quality.

Prediction: Layers total [1...20] - the number of layers: the more layers, the greater the variability of the forecast.

Searching: Start bar shift (in history) - shift of the bar from which the forecast begins.

Graphics

Objects Name Prefix - prefix name of the graphic objects.

Layer 1: color - the line color of the first (main) layer.

Layer 2: color - the line color of the second layer.




