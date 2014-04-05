Persistent Trend

This indicator identifies the global trend and has a powerful algorithm for filtering out any type of noise that can interfere with trend direction identification. A special filter shows areas of sideways trend, consolidation or flat, which allows you to avoid any uncertainties in the market movement vision and gives a clear understanding of the global trend movement.





This indicator has no analogues and gives it unique advantages in the analysis of price movements and determination of the direction of the global trend, even in the presence of false rollbacks and temporary consolidation or flat.

This indicator is a powerful tool for traders of all levels of experience.





Note: All values of the indicator are available through indicator buffers, which makes it as easy as possible to use it in any of your Expert Advisors.





Key features:

Based on fractals and hidden patterns: This allows the indicator to quickly react to price movements.

Powerful noise filtering algorithm: This makes the indicator unique and gives it advantages in analyzing price movements and determining the direction of the global trend, even during false pullbacks and temporary consolidation or flat.

Non-Repainting and Non-Lagging: This gives a huge advantage when working.

Signal arrows: Clearly shows the change in trend direction and the beginning of a sideways trend, consolidation or flat.

Alerts: Allows you to quickly and conveniently respond to signals.

Indicator buffers: All indicator values are available through indicator buffers, which makes it easy to use in any of your Expert Advisors.

Advantages:

Non-Repainting.

Non-Lagging.

Shows uptrend, downtrend, sideways trend, consolidation, flat.

Has a powerful noise filter that allows you to ignore sideways trend, consolidation and flat.

Draws signal arrows and trend line with different colors to easily identify the trend type.

Can notify, make a sound signal, send an email, send a Push notification to mobile devices.

Has all input parameters for fine-tuning the algorithm.

Recommendations:

Best Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

Best Time Frames : H1, H4, M15

Settings:

Fractal Size [1...10] - The size (in bars) of the fractal. For example, the size of the Bill Williams fractal is 2 bars. Required for the indicator base algorithm.

- The size (in bars) of the fractal. For example, the size of the Bill Williams fractal is 2 bars. Required for the indicator base algorithm. Deviation [1...100] - Indicates how far the fractals should be from each other. Required for the indicator base algorithm.

- Indicates how far the fractals should be from each other. Required for the indicator base algorithm. Trend Sensitivity Delay (0...20] - Delay in the rate of response to trend changes. The lower the value, the more sensitive the indicator reacts to market changes.

- Delay in the rate of response to trend changes. The lower the value, the more sensitive the indicator reacts to market changes. Bars Limit - Limit the number of bars in the history to calculate the indicator. This setting is useful for speeding up calculations.

- Limit the number of bars in the history to calculate the indicator. This setting is useful for speeding up calculations. Filter Power [0...100] - Noise filtering power. The higher the value, the deeper the filtering, but the more computing resources are required. Warning: At high values, the indicator may work much slower.



