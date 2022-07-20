SRL Edson Gould MT4

Alert Stochastics Richard Waweru 5 (1) Indicators

Having to check constantly if your Stochastic has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert Stochastics indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the Stochastic values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail acc