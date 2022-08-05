Acceleration Points

Acceleration Points is a powerful tool for detecting critical points of price movement, based on the idea of calculating the acceleration of price fluctuations. 

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How to use the indicator signals:

The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals.

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The indicator parameters suggest changing the display style of the signal arrows. Changing the parameters used for calculations is not provided - this is due to the philosophy of my products: stability and objectivity.

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Any of your questions and suggestions are welcome and can be sent in private messages

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Thank you in advance to all those interested, good luck in conquering the market!
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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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SRL Edson Gould
Grigorii Matsnev
5 (3)
Indicators
Speed resistance lines are a powerful tool for determining trend and resistance lines. The indicator builds lines using chart extremes and special mathematical formulas. The indicator can be used to determine the trend direction and pivot points. <----------------------------> Indicator Parameters: "Depth of search" - depth (in bars) of the search for chart extremes "Back step of search" - minimum distance (in bars) between extremes "Deviation of price" - permissible price difference between
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DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicators
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Correction Breakthrough
Grigorii Matsnev
5 (1)
Indicators
Correction Breakthrough is a powerful tool for detecting possible breakout points from a correction or trading corridor, based on the analysis of price formations and the inertia of price movements. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal during the current price bar. It is recommended to use the generated signal after closing the signal bar above/below the signal arrow.  The indicator does not redraw its signals. ________________
FREE
Momentum Reversal
Grigorii Matsnev
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Momentum Reversal is a powerful tool for detecting possible reversal points and the beginning of correction, based on the analysis of the intensity of price movements and bar formations. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________
FREE
SRL Edson Gould MT4
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicators
Speed resistance lines are a powerful tool for determining trend and resistance lines. The indicator builds lines using chart extremes and special mathematical formulas. The indicator can be used to determine the trend direction and pivot points. <----------------------------> Indicator Parameters: "Depth of search" - depth (in bars) of the search for chart extremes "Back step of search" - minimum distance (in bars) between extremes "Deviation of price" - permissible price difference between
FREE
Points of Inertia
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicators
Points of Inertia is a powerful tool for detecting critical points of price movement, based on the idea of calculating the inertia of price fluctuations.  _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________________________________ The in
FREE
Market Palette
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicators
Market Palette is a powerful tool for filtering trading decisions based on inertia and acceleration of price fluctuations. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates histogram signals in three different colors. In the standard color scheme, when blue columns appear, it is recommended to keep only long positions, when red columns appear, only short ones, and when gray columns appear, refrain from trading actions. The appearance of higher column
FREE
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