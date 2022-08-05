Market Palette is a powerful tool for filtering trading decisions based on inertia and acceleration of price fluctuations.





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How to use the indicator signals:





The indicator generates histogram signals in three different colors. In the standard color scheme, when blue columns appear, it is recommended to keep only long positions, when red columns appear, only short ones, and when gray columns appear, refrain from trading actions. The appearance of higher columns means the formation of a critical point of price movement - there is a high probability of changing the color of the columns.





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The indicator parameters suggest changing the style of the histogram display. Changing the parameters used for calculations is not provided - this is due to the philosophy of my products: stability and objectivity.





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Any of your questions and suggestions are welcome and can be sent in private messages





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Thank you in advance to all those interested, good luck in conquering the market!