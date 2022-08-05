Market Palette

Market Palette is a powerful tool for filtering trading decisions based on inertia and acceleration of price fluctuations.

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How to use the indicator signals:

The indicator generates histogram signals in three different colors. In the standard color scheme, when blue columns appear, it is recommended to keep only long positions, when red columns appear, only short ones, and when gray columns appear, refrain from trading actions. The appearance of higher columns means the formation of a critical point of price movement - there is a high probability of changing the color of the columns.

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The indicator parameters suggest changing the style of the histogram display. Changing the parameters used for calculations is not provided - this is due to the philosophy of my products: stability and objectivity.

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Any of your questions and suggestions are welcome and can be sent in private messages

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Thank you in advance to all those interested, good luck in conquering the market!
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Speed resistance lines are a powerful tool for determining trend and resistance lines. The indicator builds lines using chart extremes and special mathematical formulas. The indicator can be used to determine the trend direction and pivot points. <----------------------------> Indicator Parameters: "Depth of search" - depth (in bars) of the search for chart extremes "Back step of search" - minimum distance (in bars) between extremes "Deviation of price" - permissible price difference between
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About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
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Correction Breakthrough
Grigorii Matsnev
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Correction Breakthrough is a powerful tool for detecting possible breakout points from a correction or trading corridor, based on the analysis of price formations and the inertia of price movements. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal during the current price bar. It is recommended to use the generated signal after closing the signal bar above/below the signal arrow.  The indicator does not redraw its signals. ________________
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Momentum Reversal
Grigorii Matsnev
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Momentum Reversal is a powerful tool for detecting possible reversal points and the beginning of correction, based on the analysis of the intensity of price movements and bar formations. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________
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SRL Edson Gould MT4
Grigorii Matsnev
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Speed resistance lines are a powerful tool for determining trend and resistance lines. The indicator builds lines using chart extremes and special mathematical formulas. The indicator can be used to determine the trend direction and pivot points. <----------------------------> Indicator Parameters: "Depth of search" - depth (in bars) of the search for chart extremes "Back step of search" - minimum distance (in bars) between extremes "Deviation of price" - permissible price difference between
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Points of Inertia
Grigorii Matsnev
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Points of Inertia is a powerful tool for detecting critical points of price movement, based on the idea of calculating the inertia of price fluctuations.  _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________________________________ The in
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Acceleration Points
Grigorii Matsnev
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Acceleration Points is a powerful tool for detecting critical points of price movement, based on the idea of calculating the acceleration of price fluctuations.  _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________________________________
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