SRL Edson Gould

5
Speed resistance lines are a powerful tool for determining trend and resistance lines. The indicator builds lines using chart extremes and special mathematical formulas. The indicator can be used to determine the trend direction and pivot points.

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Indicator Parameters:

"Depth of search" - depth (in bars) of the search for chart extremes
"Back step of search" - minimum distance (in bars) between extremes
"Deviation of price" - permissible price difference between extremes of the same type
"Line color" - line color with corresponding index
"Line style" - line style with corresponding index
"Line width" - line width with corresponding index
<---------------------------->

You can find more information in the book "A Collection of Rare Writings by Edson Gould" or by contacting me in private messages.

<---------------------------->

Thank you in advance to all those interested, good luck in conquering the market!
Reviews 4
Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:15 
 

Отличный индикан

Riri
62
Riri 2023.12.31 16:46 
 

Very Brilliant indicator 👏 👌

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.05 14:33 
 

A great indicator once you understand what it means and how it works. Thank you so much!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
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About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
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Correction Breakthrough
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Correction Breakthrough is a powerful tool for detecting possible breakout points from a correction or trading corridor, based on the analysis of price formations and the inertia of price movements. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal during the current price bar. It is recommended to use the generated signal after closing the signal bar above/below the signal arrow.  The indicator does not redraw its signals. ________________
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Momentum Reversal
Grigorii Matsnev
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Momentum Reversal is a powerful tool for detecting possible reversal points and the beginning of correction, based on the analysis of the intensity of price movements and bar formations. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________
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SRL Edson Gould MT4
Grigorii Matsnev
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Speed resistance lines are a powerful tool for determining trend and resistance lines. The indicator builds lines using chart extremes and special mathematical formulas. The indicator can be used to determine the trend direction and pivot points. <----------------------------> Indicator Parameters: "Depth of search" - depth (in bars) of the search for chart extremes "Back step of search" - minimum distance (in bars) between extremes "Deviation of price" - permissible price difference between
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Points of Inertia
Grigorii Matsnev
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Points of Inertia is a powerful tool for detecting critical points of price movement, based on the idea of calculating the inertia of price fluctuations.  _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________________________________ The in
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Acceleration Points
Grigorii Matsnev
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Acceleration Points is a powerful tool for detecting critical points of price movement, based on the idea of calculating the acceleration of price fluctuations.  _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals. _________________________________
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Market Palette
Grigorii Matsnev
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Market Palette is a powerful tool for filtering trading decisions based on inertia and acceleration of price fluctuations. _________________________________ How to use the indicator signals: The indicator generates histogram signals in three different colors. In the standard color scheme, when blue columns appear, it is recommended to keep only long positions, when red columns appear, only short ones, and when gray columns appear, refrain from trading actions. The appearance of higher column
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Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:15 
 

Отличный индикан

Riri
62
Riri 2023.12.31 16:46 
 

Very Brilliant indicator 👏 👌

[Deleted] 2023.09.18 10:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.05 14:33 
 

A great indicator once you understand what it means and how it works. Thank you so much!

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