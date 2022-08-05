Correction Breakthrough is a powerful tool for detecting possible breakout points from a correction or trading corridor, based on the analysis of price formations and the inertia of price movements.





_________________________________





How to use the indicator signals:





The indicator generates a signal during the current price bar. It is recommended to use the generated signal after closing the signal bar above/below the signal arrow. The indicator does not redraw its signals.





_________________________________





The indicator parameters suggest changing the display style of the signal arrows. Changing the parameters used for calculations is not provided - this is due to the philosophy of my products: stability and objectivity.





_________________________________





Any of your questions and suggestions are welcome and can be sent in private messages





_________________________________





Thank you in advance to all those interested, good luck in conquering the market!