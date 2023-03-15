Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts

The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci.

With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator provides traders with valuable insights into potential reversal points and price targets. This can help improve decision-making and increase the likelihood of successful trades.

Key features of the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator include:

  1. Support for five popular pivot point calculation methods.
  2. Clear, customizable lines for pivot points and support & resistance levels.
  3. Compatibility with multiple timeframes and currency pairs.
  4. Automatic updates of lines as new data becomes available.

By adding the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator to your trading arsenal, you'll gain a comprehensive view of the market's support and resistance levels, enhancing your ability to make informed decisions and improve your overall trading performance.


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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