Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts

The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci.

With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator provides traders with valuable insights into potential reversal points and price targets. This can help improve decision-making and increase the likelihood of successful trades.

Key features of the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator include:

Support for five popular pivot point calculation methods. Clear, customizable lines for pivot points and support & resistance levels. Compatibility with multiple timeframes and currency pairs. Automatic updates of lines as new data becomes available.

By adding the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator to your trading arsenal, you'll gain a comprehensive view of the market's support and resistance levels, enhancing your ability to make informed decisions and improve your overall trading performance.



