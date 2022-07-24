NOTE: NEXT PRICE WILL BE 550$

Dear Trader I hope you have been eagerly waiting and looking for a tool to improve your trading. I am so glad to introduce my other product to you called Trend Shooter Index. The main goal of this tool is to help traders shoot the trend (target the trend) from the bottom or from the top of the trend for maximum profitability.

How is the Indicator designed



This tool is designed to show the following

Red arrows pointing down for sell signals.

Blue arrows pointing up for buy signals.

The Indicator is incorporated with the modified parabolic SAR to give that trend capture edge.

The red SARs are for bearish phase.

The blue SARs are for bullish phase.

The Indicator will give push notifications alerts.

How is the Indicator Used



This indicator maybe used in combination with any trading strategy and Indicators but it is highly recommended to use it with the DAY TARDERS MASTER BOARD tool. To open a sell trade you have to get a sell arrow followed by a bearish phase SARs. It is highly recommended to check the Day Traders Master Board for any Down Trend and Resistance level plus where to put your SL and TP targets. To open a buy trade you have to get a buy arrow followed by a bullish phase SARs. It is highly recommended to check the Day Traders Master Board for any Up Trend and Support level plus where to put your SL and TP targets.

SETTINGS

In the input you can change the color of the arrows and there is no need of changing any parameter in the input area.

TIMEFRAMES



This indicator gives signals for all timeframe and all currency pairs.





MARKETS



It may be used for FOREX, crypto and stock markets.





REMEMBER (A to do routine)

Some arrows may not be visible so remember to scroll/adjust up and down the vertical chart scale to make the hidden signal arrows visible easily. This activity should be done regularly to help you not miss seeing those valuable entry signals.

Disclaimer

There is no guaranteed 100% percent accurate signals therefore you are reminded to trade and abide to strict money management rules. Otherwise I hope this tool will add value to your trading results. Take your time to learn how to use this tool well and you may come with reasonable results. THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING MY PRODUCTS.



















































