Meta Cyborg

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURJPY.
  • For timeframe 15m.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $700 
  • for initial lot set to 0.02,

Warning use !!

  • (do not set at Lot 0.01) for EURJPY pair
  •  I will add a Set File for it on (Comments)

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURJPY pair, 15m chart then load the (set file) and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.01
  • Distance Pips                  15
  • Close Money                    4

(Mode ADX)

  • ADX Period                     20

(Mode Break even)

  • Pips on Profit                 20
  • Break even offset           10




Video Meta Cyborg
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Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Polar Bear MACD Divergence
Samir Tabarcia
1 (1)
Experts
Polar Bear MACD Divergence – Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 Trading Strategy:   MACD Classic & Hidden Divergence |   Best Pair:   EURUSD |   Timeframe:   1H Key Features   Smart Divergence Detection   – Identifies   Classic & Hidden Divergences   for high-probability reversals.   Flexible Risk Management   – Adjustable   Stop Loss (30 pips)   &   Take Profit (30 pips) .   Martingale (Optional)   –   Lot Multiplier (2.0x)   to recover losses (use with caution).   Works B
FREE
Meta Trends
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $600  for initial lot set to 0.10(do not set in less of 0.10 lot) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. (Money Management) Lot                                 0.10 EMA fast                         20 EMA slow                        50 Star_With_Candle_ID     15 ST                                  30 TP                                  60 (Mode Grid) Distance Grid Pips         
Meta Scalping Pro
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $1000  for initial lot set to 0.01, ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on a pair H1 chart (Money Management) Lot                              0.01 Distance Pips                  15 Close Money                   25 (Mode ADX) ADX Period                     20 (Mode Break even) Pips on Profit                 20 Br
Metabull
Samir Tabarcia
5 (1)
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $500  for initial lot set to 0.10, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files for it on (Comments) 3 New set Files add to Comments. ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 1H chart  and just press ok (Money Management) Lot           
Metafalcon
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 4H. Minimum recommended deposit is $300  for initial lot set to 0.10, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 4H chart  and just press ok (Money Management) Lot                              0.10 (Fal
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Meta Dragon
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 15. Minimum recommended deposit is $1000  for initial lot set to 0.01 Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$ You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) The EA will work on any frame time OR any pair chart ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 15m chart  and just press ok (Money Mana
Meta Archer
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD,  (but it will work on any pair) For timeframe 15m and 1H, (but it will work on any  timeframe) Minimum recommended deposit is $500  for initial lot set to 0.01, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copy at 60$ Then it will be update up to 350$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 1H or 15m chart
SafeCross 5M
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
SafeCross Pro EA – Smart Trading System with Candle Confirmation Maximize your EURUSD M5 profits   with SafeCross Pro EA – an automated trading robot featuring advanced moving average crossover technology, candle confirmation filters, and professional risk management. Designed for volatile markets, it’s perfect for traders seeking consistency and capital protection.   Key Features   Proven Strategy Dual MA crossover ( Fast MA-10   &   Slow MA-35 ) with price action confirmation Minima
EMA Turbo
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
EMA Turbo - EMA + Engulfing Scalping Strategy Automated trading with EMA trend filter and engulfing candles! Designed for traders seeking high-precision signals on EURUSD (H1), this EA combines: EMA (60-period) trend filter Customizable engulfing pattern entries Turbo mode for more aggressive scalping Controlled martingale risk management (optional) Key Features Strategy EMA (60) indicator to confirm the main trend Engulfing signals with adjustable candle sizes (Candle_Body_s
Vampira Trend
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
MQL5 Market Listing Description: "Vampira Trend" – Smart Trading EA for EURUSD (1H) Master the Market with "Vampira Trend"! An   automated trading assistant   designed for   EURUSD (1H) , combining   counter-trend (Opposite Trend)   and   trend-following (Follow Trend)   strategies with advanced risk management. Key Features   Two trading modes in one : Mode_Opposite_Trend : Trades against the trend in overbought/oversold zones. Mode_Follow_Trend : Follows market momentum with optimi
Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**Description of the "Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines" Robot for MQL5 Market**   Discover the power of automated technical analysis with **"Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines"**! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to draw automatic trendlines in real time, both above and below the price chart, helping you identify precise trading opportunities.   ### **Key Features**   **Automatic Trendlines**: The robot detects and draws trendlines in real time, following price movements to signal potential entr
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Samir Tabarcia
Experts
** Martial Arts on Heiken Ashi – EA for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5 Market) **   **Master the Market with Heiken Ashi Precision**   **Martial Arts on Heiken Ashi** is a trading robot designed to work on **any pair and timeframe**, using Heiken Ashi candles to filter market noise and capture trends with greater clarity. Based on a **controlled martingale strategy**, this EA aims to recover losses and maximize profits with adjustable risk management.   ### **Key Features:**   **Heiken Ashi + M
Martial Arts ADX Indicator Strategy
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**Martial Arts ADX Indicator Strategy – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5**   ### **Powerful ADX-Based Trading Robot – Optimized for EURUSD 1H (Works on All Timeframes)**   **Description:**   "Martial Arts ADX Indicator Strategy" is a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade using the **ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator**, identifying strong trends and executing trades with precision. This EA works on **any timeframe**, but the best results have been achieved on the **1H EURUSD** pa
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Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**Product Description: Hunter Trend Mode Grid – Trading EA for MetaTrader 5**   **Boost your trading with a moving average crossover, hedging, and Grid strategy!**   Hunter Trend Mode Grid is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade the Forex market using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with a hedging and Grid strategy. This EA is highly versatile and can be used on any currency pair and timeframe, though the best results have been achieved on **EURUSD on the
Ninja Moving Average Crossover
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Ninja Moving Average Crossover + Martingale (Alternate Lots) Ninja Moving Average Crossover is an Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the power of Moving Average Crossover signals with an alternate lots Martingale strategy to enter and manage trades. It can run on any pair and timeframe (with proper optimization). Best results were obtained on: EURUSD – H1 But it can be used on any symbol and timeframe with the right settings. SET Files will be available in the Comments section. I
Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
STOP FOR A MINUTE AND SEE HOW IT WORKS... YOU'LL LOVE IT! Imagine a robot that   protects your capital   with   Smart Hedging , follows the trend with   EMA 200   and confirms entries with   RSI 14 , all while managing risk with   controlled Martingale !   Why you'll love it? Works in any market   (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.). Automatically closes trades in profit/loss   (stress-free!). Adapts to your style : Fixed lots or Martingale? You decide!   DON'T USE IT IN LIVE TRADING W
Snowball Strategy EMA Cross
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**Snowball Strategy EMA Cross – Boost Your Trades with the Snowball Effect**   With **Snowball Strategy EMA Cross**, the EA that combines the precision of EMA crossovers with the power of the **"snowball effect"** to maximize your profits in longer-term trading!   **Core Strategy:**   - Operates using an **EMA crossover (8 and 12)** to identify strong trends.   - Best suited for higher timeframes (optimal on **1H EURUSD**, but works on any pair and timeframe).   - Risk management with adju
Super Board hybrid
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
# Multi Timeframe Consensus Trading System ## Overview The Multi Timeframe Consensus Trading System is a sophisticated trading tool that combines visual analysis with automated execution capabilities. This expert advisor monitors multiple currency pairs across 7 different timeframes, providing traders with a comprehensive market overview and executing trades when strong consensus signals are identified. ## Key Features ### Visual Trading Board - **Real-time Signal Display**: Monitor 10 ma
KeltnerStoch Consensus EA Hedge
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
KeltnerStoch Consensus EA (with Hedging Martingale and Indicator Mode) What it is: An Expert Advisor that combines Keltner Channels (EMA20+ATR) + Stochastic (14,3,3) with a trend consensus filter (EMA200 + ADX + MACD) . It can trade automatically or work as a visual indicator , drawing BUY/SELL arrows and text on the chart. Where to use it: Works on any symbol and timeframe . My best results were on EURUSD H4 with TP = 40 pips and SL = 80 pips . ️ This is not a promise of results; it’s a pra
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