Meta Cyborg

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURJPY.
  • For timeframe 15m.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $700 
  • for initial lot set to 0.02,

Warning use !!

  • (do not set at Lot 0.01) for EURJPY pair
  •  I will add a Set File for it on (Comments)

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURJPY pair, 15m chart then load the (set file) and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.01
  • Distance Pips                  15
  • Close Money                    4

(Mode ADX)

  • ADX Period                     20

(Mode Break even)

  • Pips on Profit                 20
  • Break even offset           10




Video Meta Cyborg
