Meta Archer

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD,  (but it will work on any pair)
  • For timeframe 15m and 1H, (but it will work on any timeframe)
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $500 
  • for initial lot set to 0.01,

Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copy at 60$ Then it will be update up to 350$



  •  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 1H or 15m chart and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              
  • Lots Martingale (Multiplier)
  • Distance Pips Sets (1-2-3) 
  • Close Profit Pips


Video Meta Archer
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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