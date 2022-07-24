Meta Cyborg

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURJPY.
  • For timeframe 15m.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $700 
  • for initial lot set to 0.02,

Warning use !!

  • (do not set at Lot 0.01) for EURJPY pair
  •  I will add a Set File for it on (Comments)

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURJPY pair, 15m chart then load the (set file) and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.01
  • Distance Pips                  15
  • Close Money                    4

(Mode ADX)

  • ADX Period                     20

(Mode Break even)

  • Pips on Profit                 20
  • Break even offset           10




Video Meta Cyborg
Produits recommandés
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Le robot utilise la stratégie de négociation consistant à briser les lignes de l'indicateur des bandes de Bollinger. L'essence de cette stratégie réside dans l'analyse constante des lignes de l'indicateur et la recherche des points de rupture les plus efficaces pour ses lignes. Lorsque le prix franchit la ligne indicatrice dans l'une des directions, le robot ouvre une transaction dans cette direction et commence à la suivre.Mais le robot n'ouvre pas de transactions à chaque fois que les lignes
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
EA Macd Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Creating a trading strategy using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can be a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trends and potential entry/exit points in the financial markets. Here's a simple MACD-based trading strategy: Strategy Name: MACD Trend-Following Strategy Timeframe: This strategy can be applied to various timeframes, but it's commonly used on daily or 4-hour charts. Indicators: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): This consists of three com
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Moving Average protec
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Experts
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
5 (1)
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
EA Scalp Golden Arrow
Mikita Kurnevich
Experts
Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD WARNING : ECN accounts Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators. Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with pri
SuperTrend
Evgeniy Zhdan
2.5 (2)
Experts
The Supertrend Expert Advisor The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results. It is not a scalper. The minimum balance to start trading - 100 $. Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices. Has an efficient risk management system. The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA. As a result, you have a complete automated trading system. Download
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
Le robot de trading VR Black Box est basé sur la stratégie de suivi de tendance populaire et éprouvée. Au cours de plusieurs années, il a été amélioré sur les comptes de trading en direct grâce à des mises à jour régulières et à l'introduction de nouvelles idées. Grâce à cela, VR Black Box est devenu un robot de trading puissant et unique qui peut impressionner aussi bien les traders débutants que expérimentés. Afin de se familiariser avec le robot et d'évaluer son efficacité, il suffit de l'ins
Alligator Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Plus de l'auteur
Polar Bear MACD Divergence
Samir Tabarcia
1 (1)
Experts
# **Polar Bear MACD Divergence - Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5** ** Stratégie:** Divergences MACD Classiques & Cachées | ** Paire Optimale:** EURUSD | ** Unité de Temps:** 1H --- ## ** Fonctionnalités Clés** **Détection Intelligente des Divergences** - Identifie les **divergences classiques et cachées** pour des retournements probables **Gestion des Risques Flexible** - **Stop Loss (30 pips)** et **Take Profit (30 pips)** ajustables **Martingale (Optionnelle)** - **Multiplicateur
FREE
Meta Trends
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $600  for initial lot set to 0.10(do not set in less of 0.10 lot) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. (Money Management) Lot                                 0.10 EMA fast                         20 EMA slow                        50 Star_With_Candle_ID     15 ST                                  30 TP                                  60 (Mode Grid) Distance Grid Pips         
Meta Scalping Pro
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $1000  for initial lot set to 0.01, ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on a pair H1 chart (Money Management) Lot                              0.01 Distance Pips                  15 Close Money                   25 (Mode ADX) ADX Period                     20 (Mode Break even) Pips on Profit                 20 Br
Metabull
Samir Tabarcia
5 (1)
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $500  for initial lot set to 0.10, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files for it on (Comments) 3 New set Files add to Comments. ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 1H chart  and just press ok (Money Management) Lot           
Metafalcon
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 4H. Minimum recommended deposit is $300  for initial lot set to 0.10, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 4H chart  and just press ok (Money Management) Lot                              0.10 (Fal
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Meta Dragon
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 15. Minimum recommended deposit is $1000  for initial lot set to 0.01 Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$ You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) The EA will work on any frame time OR any pair chart ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 15m chart  and just press ok (Money Mana
Meta Archer
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD,  (but it will work on any pair) For timeframe 15m and 1H, (but it will work on any  timeframe) Minimum recommended deposit is $500  for initial lot set to 0.01, Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copy at 60$ Then it will be update up to 350$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy.  Simply run the EA on the  EURUSD  pair 1H or 15m chart
SafeCross 5M
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
SafeCross Pro EA - Système de Trading Intelligent avec Confirmation par Bougies Maximisez vos gains sur EURUSD M5 avec SafeCross Pro EA ! Ce robot de trading automatique utilise un croisement avancé de moyennes mobiles avec une confirmation par action des prix et une gestion des risques professionnelle. Conçu pour les marchés volatils, il est idéal pour les traders recherchant constance et protection du capital. Fonctionnalités Clés Stratégie Éprouvée Croisement de la MA rapide (10) et
EMA Turbo
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
EMA Turbo - Stratégie de Scalping avec EMA + Engulfing Trading automatisé avec filtre de tendance EMA et chandeliers Engulfing ! Conçu pour les traders recherchant des signaux de haute précision sur l'EURUSD (H1), cet EA combine : Filtre de tendance EMA (60 périodes) Entrées basées sur des motifs Engulfing personnalisables Mode Turbo pour un scalping plus agressif Gestion des risques avec martingale contrôlée (optionnel) Caractéristiques clés Stratégie Indicateur EMA (60) pour
Vampira Trend
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Description pour le marché MQL5 : "Vampira Trend" - EA intelligent pour EURUSD (1H) Maîtrisez le marché avec "Vampira Trend" ! Un assistant de trading automatisé conçu pour   EURUSD (timeframe 1H) , combinant des stratégies de   contre-tendance (Opposite Trend)   et de   suivi de tendance (Follow Trend)   avec une gestion des risques avancée. Caractéristiques principales   Deux modes de trading en un   : Mode_Opposite_Trend   : Trade contre la tendance dans les zones de surachat/surv
Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**Description du robot "Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines" pour le marché MQL5** Découvrez la puissance de l'analyse technique automatisée avec **"Polar Bear Auto Trend Lines"** ! Cet Expert Advisor (EA) trace automatiquement des lignes de tendance en temps réel au-dessus et en dessous du graphique des prix, vous aidant à identifier des opportunités de trading précises. ### **Fonctionnalités principales** **Lignes de tendance automatiques** : Détecte et trace des lignes de tendance en temps ré
Martial Arts Heiken Ashi
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Martial Arts on Heiken Ashi – EA pour MetaTrader 5 (MQL5 Market) Dominez le marché avec la précision d’un maître du Heiken Ashi Martial Arts on Heiken Ashi est un robot de trading conçu pour fonctionner sur n’importe quelle paire et unité de temps , utilisant les chandeliers Heiken Ashi pour filtrer le bruit du marché et capturer les tendances plus clairement. Basé sur une stratégie de martingale contrôlée , cet EA vise à récupérer les pertes et maximiser les gains avec une gestion du risq
Martial Arts ADX Indicator Strategy
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
** Stratégie ADX "Martial Arts" - Robot pour MetaTrader 5 **   ** Robot de Trading basé sur l'indicateur ADX - Optimisé pour EURUSD 1H (Fonctionne sur tous les timeframes)**   **Description :**   "**Martial Arts ADX Indicator Strategy**" est un **Expert Advisor (EA)** intelligent qui utilise l'**indicateur ADX (Average Directional Index)** pour identifier des tendances fortes et exécuter des trades avec précision. Ce robot fonctionne sur **tous les timeframes**, mais les meilleurs résul
Hunter Trend Mode Grid
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Description du produit : Hunter Trend Mode Grid – EA de Trading pour MetaTrader 5 Boostez votre trading grâce à un système de moyennes mobiles, de hedging et à la stratégie Grid ! Hunter Trend Mode Grid est un Expert Advisor (EA) automatisé conçu pour trader sur le marché du Forex en utilisant un croisement de moyennes mobiles exponentielles (EMA) combiné à une stratégie de hedging et Grid. Cet EA est très polyvalent et peut être utilisé sur n’importe quelle paire de devises et unité de temps, b
Ninja Moving Average Crossover
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Ninja Moving Average Crossover + Martingale (Alternate Lots) Ninja Moving Average Crossover est un Expert Advisor (EA) qui combine les signaux de croisement de moyennes mobiles avec une stratégie Martingale à lots alternés pour entrer et gérer les positions. Il peut fonctionner sur n’importe quelle paire et unité de temps (avec une optimisation appropriée). Meilleurs résultats obtenus sur : EURUSD – H1 Mais il peut être utilisé sur tout symbole et unité de temps avec les bons réglage
Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
ARRÊTE-TOI UNE MINUTE ET VOIS COMMENT ÇA MARCHE... TU VAS ADORER ! Imagine un robot qui protège ton capital avec un Hedging intelligent , suit la tendance avec EMA 200 et confirme les entrées avec RSI 14 , tout en gérant le risque avec un Martingale contrôlé ! Pourquoi tu vas l’adorer ? Fonctionne sur n’importe quel marché (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.). Ferme automatiquement les trades en profit/perte (sans stress !). S’adapte à ton style : Lots fixes ou Martingale ? À toi de décide
Snowball Strategy EMA Cross
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Snowball Strategy EMA Cross – Boostez vos opérations avec l’effet boule de neige Avec Snowball Strategy EMA Cross, le robot qui combine la précision du croisement des EMA avec la puissance de l’effet « boule de neige » afin de maximiser vos gains sur le trading à plus long terme ! Stratégie de base : Tradez avec un croisement d’EMA (8 et 12) pour identifier des tendances solides. Idéal pour les périodes plus longues (optimal sur 1H EURUSD, mais adaptable à toute paire et tout timeframe). Gest
Super Board hybrid
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
# Système de Trading à Consensus Multi-Unités de Temps ## Aperçu Le Système de Trading à Consensus Multi-Unités de Temps est un outil de trading avancé qui combine analyse visuelle et exécution automatique. Cet Expert Advisor surveille plusieurs paires de devises sur 7 unités de temps différentes, offrant aux traders une vue complète du marché et exécutant des transactions lorsque des signaux de consensus forts sont identifiés. ## Caractéristiques principales ### Tableau de Trading Visuel - *
KeltnerStoch Consensus EA Hedge
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
KeltnerStoch Consensus EA (avec Martingale de Couverture et Mode Indicateur) Ce que c’est : Un Expert Advisor qui combine Keltner Channels (EMA20+ATR) + Stochastic (14,3,3) avec un filtre de consensus de tendance (EMA200 + ADX + MACD) . Il peut trader automatiquement ou fonctionner comme indicateur visuel en traçant des flèches et du texte BUY/SELL sur le graphique. Où l’utiliser : Fonctionne sur n’importe quel symbole et unité de temps . Les meilleurs résultats pratiques ont été obtenus sur
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis