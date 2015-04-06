Metafalcon

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD.
  • For timeframe 4H.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $300 
  • for initial lot set to 0.10,

Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$



  •  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 4H chart and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              0.10

(Falcon Settings)


(Stock lost / Take Profit)

ST-TP


Video Metafalcon
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Experts
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Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 1H. Minimum recommended deposit is $600  for initial lot set to 0.10(do not set in less of 0.10 lot) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. (Money Management) Lot                                 0.10 EMA fast                         20 EMA slow                        50 Star_With_Candle_ID     15 ST                                  30 TP                                  60 (Mode Grid) Distance Grid Pips         
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Experts
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5 (1)
Experts
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Samir Tabarcia
Experts
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