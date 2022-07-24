Meta Cyborg
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samir Tabarcia
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 24 Temmuz 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Requirements
- Optimized to work with EURJPY.
- For timeframe 15m.
- Minimum recommended deposit is $700
- for initial lot set to 0.02,
Warning use !!
- (do not set at Lot 0.01) for EURJPY pair
- I will add a Set File for it on (Comments)
-
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Setup is very easy.
- Simply run the EA on the EURJPY pair, 15m chart then load the (set file) and just press ok
(Money Management)
- Lot 0.01
- Distance Pips 15
- Close Money 4
(Mode ADX)
- ADX Period 20
(Mode Break even)
- Pips on Profit 20
- Break even offset 10