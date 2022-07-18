Elliott Signs Helper - A panel for marking Elliott signs and technical analysis. This is not an EA, This is an indicator that You can use to draw signals on the chart.





Wave Analysis:





Allows you to build a wave analysis in a few clicks with the definition of the type and order of waves.

- Choice of color, style and font of waves is available.

- Marking of impulses, triangles, zigzags, flats, simple and complex combinations is available.





For more information and how to use the indicator, please watch the attached video.

Mt5 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83976?source=Site+Market+MT5+Utility+New+Rating006