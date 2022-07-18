Elliott Signs Helper

Elliott Signs Helper - A panel for marking Elliott signs and technical analysis. This is not an EA, This is an indicator that You can use to draw signals on the chart. 


Wave Analysis:


Allows you to build a wave analysis in a few clicks with the definition of the type and order of waves.

- Choice of color, style and font of waves is available.

- Marking of impulses, triangles, zigzags, flats, simple and complex combinations is available.


For more information and how to use the indicator, please watch the attached video.

Mt5 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83976?source=Site+Market+MT5+Utility+New+Rating006

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This EA is a trade management tool for Mt4 and Mt5. Mt5 version will find the Mt5 section here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80399?source=Site +Market+MT5+Utility+New+Rating006. It  was to make a way for the   trader   to make the initial decision of when and which direction to enter.   The trader decides in advance whether he wants the robot to take or stop  an order.  He also decides what new lot size, percent size or money size to use on each trade. On a live chart you can place a t
RiskNtm Pro Trade Management Tool Mt5
Tamas Treszkai
Utilities
This EA is a trade management tool for Mt5 and Mt4. Mt4 version will find the Mt4 section here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80214?source=Site +Market+MT4+Utility+New+Rating006. It  was to make a way for the   trader   to make the initial decision of when and which direction to enter.     The trader decides in advance whether he wants the robot to take or stop  an order.    He also decides what new lot size, percent size or money size to use on each trade. On a live chart you can place
Elliott Signs Helper Mt5
Tamas Treszkai
Utilities
Elliott Signs Helper   - A panel for marking Elliott signs and technical analysis. This is not an EA, This is an indicator that You can use to draw signals on the chart.  Wave Analysis: Allows you to build a wave analysis in a few clicks with the definition of the type and order of waves. - Choice of color, style and font of waves is available. - Marking of impulses, triangles, zigzags, flats, simple and complex combinations is available. For more information and how to use the indicator, ple
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