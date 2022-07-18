Elliott Signs Helper Mt5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.19
- Updated: 18 July 2022
- Activations: 5
Elliott Signs Helper - A panel for marking Elliott signs and technical analysis. This is not an EA, This is an indicator that You can use to draw signals on the chart.
Wave Analysis:
Allows you to build a wave analysis in a few clicks with the definition of the type and order of waves.
- Choice of color, style and font of waves is available.
- Marking of impulses, triangles, zigzags, flats, simple and complex combinations is available.
For more information and how to use the indicator, please watch the attached video.