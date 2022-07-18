Elliott Signs Helper Mt5

Elliott Signs Helper - A panel for marking Elliott signs and technical analysis. This is not an EA, This is an indicator that You can use to draw signals on the chart. 


Wave Analysis:


Allows you to build a wave analysis in a few clicks with the definition of the type and order of waves.

- Choice of color, style and font of waves is available.

- Marking of impulses, triangles, zigzags, flats, simple and complex combinations is available.


For more information and how to use the indicator, please watch the attached video.

Mt4 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83965?source=Site+Market+MT4+Utility+New+Rating006#description


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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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