RiskNtm Pro Trade Management Tool Mt5

This EA is a trade management tool for Mt5 and Mt4. Mt4 version will find the Mt4 section here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80214?source=Site+Market+MT4+Utility+New+Rating006.

It was to make a way for the trader to make the initial decision of when and which direction to enter.  The trader decides in advance whether he wants the robot to take or stop an order.  He also decides what new lot size, percent size or money size to use on each trade.

On a live chart you can place a trade by: Clicking a Buy, Sell or Pending buttons.

In Your demo account, You can 'practice' trading and try different settings on different pairs.

WARNING: this is a live trading EA. Use at your own risk.

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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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