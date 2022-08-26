Multi Currency Forex Indicator

28 market in a Single Indicator!

You have 8 Lines and each represents a currency { EUR - USD - GBP - JPY - AUD - NZD - CAD - CHF }.


What It Does?

  • It calculates a custom oscillator on all 28 Forex Pairs and draws you the Strength of each currency.
  • This way you can analyze the Trend and the Volatility on a Multicurrency Rate.
  • Also by Clicking on two different currencies instantly changes the market.

How To Use It?

You can use this indicator to find true market contractions when two currencies are close for at least 10 candles.

Or

You can use this indicator to catch the trend when two currency lines cross each other.


Where Can It Be Used?

On all 28 Forex Pairs.


Who Is This Indicator For?

Both for those with experience in trading and for those who are beginners.


What inputs can you change?

You can change the Oscillator Period and the Slowing inputs.

The Higher they are => The Slower the indicator will be.

It is the same concept for every oscillator.

If you have high inputs you will have less signals.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Jason Mimic
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Jason Mimic 2023.01.24 16:51 
 

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