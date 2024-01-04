Yere Gold Momentum Guard
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Yere XAUUSD Momentum Guard MT4 is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading. It combines momentum analysis, volatility filters, trend confirmation, micro-breakout detection and adaptive risk management to identify potential trading opportunities on XAUUSD.
The EA evaluates market direction across multiple timeframes and uses real-time price velocity to avoid buying during strong downward moves or selling during strong upward moves. Entries are confirmed through momentum, trend strength and price-action conditions before an order is placed.
Main features
- Designed exclusively for XAUUSD and GOLD broker symbols.
- Automatic broker suffix detection.
- Momentum and trend analysis across multiple timeframes.
- Smart price-velocity direction filter.
- Micro-breakout confirmation.
- ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- Adaptive trailing Stop Loss that follows profitable trades.
- Break-even and fast profit-lock protection.
- Configurable Profit Guard based on real USD values.
- Support for standard, cent and custom account types.
- Position-size calculation based on account risk.
- Real lot-risk verification before order execution.
- Daily loss and total portfolio-risk limits.
- Optional scheduled trading sessions.
- Compact real-time information dashboard.
- No DLLs, external licensing systems or WebRequest requirements.
The default settings are intended as a balanced starting point. Traders should test and optimize the EA according to their broker, account type, spread and risk tolerance before using it on a live account.
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results.