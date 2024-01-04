Yere Gold Momentum Guard

Yere XAUUSD Momentum Guard MT4 is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading. It combines momentum analysis, volatility filters, trend confirmation, micro-breakout detection and adaptive risk management to identify potential trading opportunities on XAUUSD.

The EA evaluates market direction across multiple timeframes and uses real-time price velocity to avoid buying during strong downward moves or selling during strong upward moves. Entries are confirmed through momentum, trend strength and price-action conditions before an order is placed.

Main features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD and GOLD broker symbols.

Automatic broker suffix detection.

Momentum and trend analysis across multiple timeframes.

Smart price-velocity direction filter.

Micro-breakout confirmation.

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Adaptive trailing Stop Loss that follows profitable trades.

Break-even and fast profit-lock protection.

Configurable Profit Guard based on real USD values.

Support for standard, cent and custom account types.

Position-size calculation based on account risk.

Real lot-risk verification before order execution.

Daily loss and total portfolio-risk limits.

Optional scheduled trading sessions.

Compact real-time information dashboard.

No DLLs, external licensing systems or WebRequest requirements.

The default settings are intended as a balanced starting point. Traders should test and optimize the EA according to their broker, account type, spread and risk tolerance before using it on a live account.

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results.