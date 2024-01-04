Yere Gold Momentum Guard

Yere XAUUSD Momentum Guard MT4 is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading. It combines momentum analysis, volatility filters, trend confirmation, micro-breakout detection and adaptive risk management to identify potential trading opportunities on XAUUSD.

The EA evaluates market direction across multiple timeframes and uses real-time price velocity to avoid buying during strong downward moves or selling during strong upward moves. Entries are confirmed through momentum, trend strength and price-action conditions before an order is placed.

Main features

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD and GOLD broker symbols.
  • Automatic broker suffix detection.
  • Momentum and trend analysis across multiple timeframes.
  • Smart price-velocity direction filter.
  • Micro-breakout confirmation.
  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Adaptive trailing Stop Loss that follows profitable trades.
  • Break-even and fast profit-lock protection.
  • Configurable Profit Guard based on real USD values.
  • Support for standard, cent and custom account types.
  • Position-size calculation based on account risk.
  • Real lot-risk verification before order execution.
  • Daily loss and total portfolio-risk limits.
  • Optional scheduled trading sessions.
  • Compact real-time information dashboard.
  • No DLLs, external licensing systems or WebRequest requirements.

The default settings are intended as a balanced starting point. Traders should test and optimize the EA according to their broker, account type, spread and risk tolerance before using it on a live account.

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results.


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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
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