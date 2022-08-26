Multi Currency Forex Indicator

28 market in a Single Indicator!

You have 8 Lines and each represents a currency { EUR - USD - GBP - JPY - AUD - NZD - CAD - CHF }.


What It Does?

  • It calculates a custom oscillator on all 28 Forex Pairs and draws you the Strength of each currency.
  • This way you can analyze the Trend and the Volatility on a Multicurrency Rate.
  • Also by Clicking on two different currencies instantly changes the market.

How To Use It?

You can use this indicator to find true market contractions when two currencies are close for at least 10 candles.

Or

You can use this indicator to catch the trend when two currency lines cross each other.


Where Can It Be Used?

On all 28 Forex Pairs.


Who Is This Indicator For?

Both for those with experience in trading and for those who are beginners.


What inputs can you change?

You can change the Oscillator Period and the Slowing inputs.

The Higher they are => The Slower the indicator will be.

It is the same concept for every oscillator.

If you have high inputs you will have less signals.


Répondre à l'avis