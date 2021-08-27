Auto Set Stop Loss and Take Profit

Auto SLTP Maker MT4 is an assistant for all those who forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time.

This tool automatically tracks trades without Stop Loss and Take Profit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings.

Input Parameters:

Set Take Profit: True is On.

Take Profit points: Number Point.

Set Stop Loss: True is On.

Stop Loss points: Number Point.















































































































