Delta Moving Average with Alert:

Delta MA (Candle 1) = MA(Candle 1)-MA( Candle 2)

Delta MA shows the speed of market movement.

When the market has a low delta MA, it is advised not to trade. When the market is highly volatile, we can put an alert on the indicator and then find an entry point

You can set the value Alert, Notification. Set different values ​​for each pair.

And On OFF Alert on Terminal, Notification on Smartphone .

Notifications - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help





