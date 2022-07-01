Notifications outside of RSI MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 July 2022
- Activations: 5
Notifications outside of RSI: only MT4
Send phone Notification and window alerts when price Over RSI:
Default: Over Buy RSI=70 & Over Sell RSI=30.
You can set the value Alert, Notification, Over Buy, Over Sell.
And On OFF Alert on Terminal, Notification on Smartphone.
Notifications - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help
How to Setup MT4/MT5 Mobile Alerts Right to Your Phone (forexschoolonline.com)