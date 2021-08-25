Bar Candle with Alert: Is Candlestick charts are arranged differently.

The length of the candles, showing the strength of the trend

When the length of the candle is short, advice is not to trade. We can put an alert on the indicator and then find an entry point

You can set the value Alert, Notification. Set different values ​​for each pair.

And On OFF Alert on Terminal, Notification on Smartphone.

Notifications - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help





