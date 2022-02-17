ATR Position Manager with Risk Percentage MT4

XXXX ATR (Average True Range) Position Manager: ATR StopLoss, ATR Target, ATR Breakeven, ATR Trailing StopLoss, with Risk % Calculation / Position.



More about ATR: www.atr-trading.com





Key takeaways



Purpose of XXXX ATR tool

We have created this ultimate ATR position tool, to eliminate multiple steps when entering a position:

Now all of these above are simplified into literally 1 click: SELL or BUY button.

Above we eliminated many steps, but in return we received some valuable gifts: