Trend Following Expert Advisor

Trend Following Expert advisor follows trend to take trade.              MT5 Version Click Here

Only for Serious Traders who Understands that get rich quick Expert advisor does not exist. Growth without blowing the account is the right method to grow.

NON MARTINGALE. FIXED STOPLOSS                                                 PAIRS FOR BETTER RESULT (USDJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc)

This EA do not have any kind of loss recovery logic in it so When you suffer a loss, just move on. This will happen in range bound market.

When the EA makes profit, rather than closing the profitable trade, it add to the winning position, thus reducing its risk factor. 

So the final profit in a trending market becomes way more than the initial risk.

Pros:

The EA can be trade with a very small Account Balance.

It will not blow your account by accumulating losses.

On right market conditions, it can give a huge return with a very small initial risk.

Cons:

The Ea do not perform well on ranging pairs. You can have a lot of losing trades


All types of broker can be used.

Before opting for the live market, be sure to test it on demo and back test, to find the optimal setting suitable for you.

If you use the default settings, make sure you change the Allow trading: to True  else no trades will be taken.

On default settings, test for at least 3 months to get results. (A entire month can pass where the EA will not progress at all).

Make sure that in settings change "Start  Trading = TRUE". So that trades will be taken. 

Remember: Back test with MT4 on weekends is a wrong move. You cannot trust those results. Even if you set the spread manually, the result will vary on week days vs weekend.

If you are having any doubt regarding the EA, contact me by sending message here in this platform or you could contact me directly using the mail id on the EA description which can be seen while attaching the EA onto a chart.


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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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