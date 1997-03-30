MACD Snipper

MACD Spipper is a simple trend trading and swing entry EA.

NO MARTINGLE , NO GRID

FIXED STOPLOSS and TAKEPROFIT.

User have the option to exit early in case the price is not moving well.

Pros:

The EA can be trade with a very small Account Balance.

It will not blow your account by accumulating losses.

On right market conditions, it can give a huge return with a very small initial risk.

Cons:

The Ea do not perform well on ranging pairs. You can have a lot of losing trades





All types of broker can be used.

Before opting for the live market, be sure to test it on demo and back test, to find the optimal setting suitable for you.

If you use the default settings, make sure you change the Allow trading: to True else no trades will be taken.



