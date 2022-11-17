Multipair Analyzer

Multipair Analyzer - An expert advisor which analyze market structure across multiple currency pairs.


Its a tool which uses purely price action structure based trading strategy.  Based on the market structure, the EA finds the optimal place to enter and can either take trade or can alert the user to take a better look. Just by placing the EA one one chart, all the other currency pairs are automatically analyzed. 

Based on its analysis it provide multiple messages . These messages can be easily accessed with a click of a button.

The EA also calculate the probability of the movement based on market correlation.

The EA is best used in manual trading mode, as a scouting tool. It reduces lot of workload of a trader.

New feature added: Forcefully put a stoploss and takeprofit if a trade doesn't have any on them.

******************************The Promotion download for FREE is over.*********************************************


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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