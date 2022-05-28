Support and Resistance Dashboard MT5

Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT5 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them.

If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you.

Download demo version (works on M4,M5,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters -> click here.

Also, if you are using other trading strategies, you can use this dashboard to avoid getting caught in support and resistance zones. Dashboard shows if the price is in S/R zones without the need to manually check all timeframes.



You don't need any more checking different symbols and timeframes to see if the price is inside the support or resistance zones, just run the dashboard and check the chart when an alert happens (you can select symbols and timeframes that you want to receive alerts).

Informative Dashboard:



Dashboard shows if price has interaction with support and resistance zones from M1 to W1 timeframes for all defined symbols.

Cell text shows the strength of support and resistance zones and the cell color shows the type of support and resistance zone.

The pivot column shows the type and timeframe of pivot point levels that price breaks them or returns to them.

By clicking on any of the dashboard cells, you can see the nearest S/R zones to the price and the pivot levels on the new chart.

Dashboard shows Strengths of Support and Resistance Zones:



Zones have different strengths that are:

Weak fresh zones: high and low points in trend that price didn't touch them again yet

Fresh zones: important high and low points (major turning points) that price didn't touch them again yet

Verified zones: strong zones, price touched them before but couldn't break them

Proven zones: verified zone that at least four times the price can't break it

Broken zones: zones that price breaks them (not applied for weak zones)

Pivot Points Features: Support and resistance dashboard finds the daily, weekly and monthly pivot point levels on the chart.

You can receive alert when price breaks a pivot point level or returns to it.

You can choose between 5 different calculation type of pivot points (standard, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark).

Powerful alert filters: Dashboard has 6 filters to ignoring low quality alerts and finding best prices for order setups. minimum candle height

minimum candle body to height ratio

candle body to height ratio minimum candle height to zone height ratio

candle height to zone height ratio comparison between candle height and the height of previous candles

height and the height of previous candles comparison between candle body and average body length of previous candles

average body length of previous candles comparing the ratio of candle body to ATR value