Support and Resistance Dashboard MT5

5

Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT5 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them.

If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you.

Download demo version (works on M4,M5,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes)

Full description of scanner parameters -> click here.

Also, if you are using other trading strategies, you can use this dashboard to avoid getting caught in support and resistance zones. Dashboard shows if the price is in S/R zones without the need to manually check all timeframes.

You don't need any more checking different symbols and timeframes to see if the price is inside the support or resistance zones, just run the dashboard and check the chart when an alert happens (you can select symbols and timeframes that you want to receive alerts).

Informative Dashboard:

  • Dashboard shows if price has interaction with support and resistance zones from M1 to W1 timeframes for all defined symbols.
  • Cell text shows the strength of support and resistance zones and the cell color shows the type of support and resistance zone.
  • The pivot column shows the type and timeframe of pivot point levels that price breaks them or returns to them.
  • By clicking on any of the dashboard cells, you can see the nearest S/R zones to the price and the pivot levels on the new chart.

Dashboard shows Strengths of Support and Resistance Zones:

Zones have different strengths that are:

  • Weak fresh zones: high and low points in trend that price didn't touch them again yet
  • Fresh zones: important high and low points (major turning points) that price didn't touch them again yet
  • Verified zones: strong zones, price touched them before but couldn't break them
  • Proven zones: verified zone that at least four times the price can't break it
  • Broken zones: zones that price breaks them (not applied for weak zones)

Pivot Points Features:

  • Support and resistance dashboard finds the daily, weekly and monthly pivot point levels on the chart.
  • You can receive alert when price breaks a pivot point level or returns to it.
  • You can choose between 5 different calculation type of pivot points (standard, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark).

Powerful alert filters:

Dashboard has 6 filters to ignoring low quality alerts and finding best prices for order setups. 
  • minimum candle height
  • minimum candle body to height ratio
  • minimum candle height to zone height ratio
  • comparison between candle height and the height of previous candles
  • comparison between candle body and average body length of previous candles
  • comparing the ratio of candle body to ATR value

Dashboard Features:

  • You can set the parameters for support and resistance zones in dashboard input parameters.
  • You can split the symbols into 2 columns to show more symbols on the chart.
  • You can separate symbols into multiple dashboards with different parameters for each dashboard (for example for different markets).
  • There are a full set of parameters for customizing the appearance of the dashboard.
  • You can enable/disable alerts for symbols and timeframes directly from the dashboard.
  • Dashboard works for all markets and for all symbols, you can write the symbol names in the settings (comma separate) or simply set the dashboard to read the symbols from the market watch.

Different Alert Types:

You can enable the following alerts at the same time in the dashboard settings.

  • Show Pop Up Alert: Show alert window when alert triggers.
  • Send Push Notification: Send push notification to mobile phone when alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Notifications options)
  • Send Email: Send email when alert triggers. (You should set metatrader Email options)

Notes:

  • Dashboard updates every 1-minute candle open time, run it on more volatile symbols like EURUSD and BTCUSD to receive new price ticks faster.
  • Dashboard finds support and resistance zones based on shevd supply and demand indicator that you can download for free from this link (Dashboard doesn't need the indicator to run).

If you have any question, please ask in the comments section. I'll do my best to answer your questions.

Reviews 2
Naveen003
46
Naveen003 2024.03.24 12:37 
 

Great product - Very helpful. The seller responds in time and respectful.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.11.27 19:52 
 

This is an absolutely great dashboard. The creator responds to suggestions. Can now be seen when the price is near the SR zone. The speed of the dashboard is also very good, nothing crashes, almost instantly loaded 10 TFs. I used to watch 2 hours a day of different TFs, now I can see everything on the dashboard. Thanks

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Naveen003
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Naveen003 2024.03.24 12:37 
 

Great product - Very helpful. The seller responds in time and respectful.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.11.27 19:52 
 

This is an absolutely great dashboard. The creator responds to suggestions. Can now be seen when the price is near the SR zone. The speed of the dashboard is also very good, nothing crashes, almost instantly loaded 10 TFs. I used to watch 2 hours a day of different TFs, now I can see everything on the dashboard. Thanks

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