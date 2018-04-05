High Low BreakOut MT5

This expert advisor will make a pending order at a certain time, pending orders are made in the form of buying at the highest price and selling at the lowest price (in a predetermined time frame)

you can make a pending order breakout at the highest and lowest prices according to your wishes, thus it can be used for the following strategies:

- Asian Session BreakOut

- European Session BreakOut

- US Session Breakout

- News Trading

- Etc.


Main parameter description

Notes : order type 4 is not part of the strategy in this EA, it is held to pass validation. the order types used are 1, 2 and 3


* HILO_TIME = time range for making pending orders (server time)

  Start = the time span for placing a pending order starts. example 01:00 

  End =  the time span for placing a pending order starts. example 09:00

  StartTrade = time to start pending orders created. example 10:00

* OrderType = 1 => ONLY ONE POSITION IS ACTIVE (EA will not make a new order before the currently active position is completed)

                     2 => ONE POSITION PER DAY (EA will make orders every day until a certain profit target is reached)

                     3 => CUT SWITCH SYSTEM (The expert will place an order at the highest and lowest prices, if you place a buy order first, the stop loss will be a pending sell order (the lowest price), if the stop loss is reached, the next stop loss will be the previous buy order (the highest price). so on until the profit target is reached.

* Risk = Freeze % of Balances.

* Offset = Distance from actual open position.

* CloseOPatMarketEnd = All positions will be closed at the end of the day if the accumulation is in profit.

* MaxPosition = The maximum number of positions that will be executed, if it has been reached then there will be no new positions.

* CloseProfit_NewSignal = If there is a new signal then all positions that are in a profit state will be closed.

* CloseAllPossAtEndOfTheDay = All positions will be closed at the end of the day if the accumulation is in profit.

* TPinPercent = All positions will be closed if the target profit percentage of the balance is reached. The way to write the percent target is as follows: 1% = 1.01, 2% = 1.02, 5% = 1.05, 10% = 1.10 etc.

* SLinPercent = All positions will be closed if the loss percentage of the balance is reached. The way to write the percent is as follows: 1% = 0.99, 2% = 0.98, 5% = 0.95, 10% = 0.90, 20% = 0.80, 30% = 0.70 etc

* MaxPosToBreakEven = The maximum number of positions which, if reached, all positions will be closed if it reaches the break even point value. Minimum value is 1. this means the value of equity = balance.

* CutSwitchLot = Multiplier value Lot / Volume if the previous position is in a state of loss.

* TPbySL = Profit target based on stop loss amount. Written in percent exp: 100 => TP = 100% SL / TP = SL, 150 => TP = 150% SL / TP = 1.5 x SL, 200 => TP = 200% SL / TP = 2 x SL




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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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MultiTF 2MA Cross MT5
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CrossMA With SLTP MT5
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EA "MA Line" with martingale feature To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
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Experts
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Experts
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Fractal Plus MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Fractal Plus  is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. I n it there are 1 indicators that are position execution and 4 indicators that function as filters. You can choose whether each indicator is active or not, it can even be combined according to your trading needs. All filter indicators have multi timeframes options. Indicators as execution position: 1. Fractal 4 Indicators as Filter: 1. Moving Averages 2. Stochastic Oscillator 3. RSI 4. Alligator Parameter Information: - Lot Mo
SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
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Erwin Rustandi
Experts
This expert advisor will make a pending order at a certain time, pending orders are made in the form of buying at the highest price and selling at the lowest price (in a predetermined time frame) you can make a pending order breakout at the highest and lowest prices according to your wishes, thus it can be used for the following strategies: - Asian Session BreakOut - European Session BreakOut - US Session Breakout - News Trading - Etc. Main parameter description Notes : order type 4 is not part
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Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in the
EngulfingInOBOS MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION - Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area. - You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochast
Stochastic Crossover MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. Parameters Description - Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot i
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