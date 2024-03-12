ANT Pattern SarMa

A scalper that can be used immediately with an initial balance of only USD 55

If you Buy Not Rent this EA, you will get an extra EA with a strategy that uses indicators other than MA and SAR. Please message me to confirm whether it is possible or not first before purchasing.


Please read carefully!

The default configuration can only be used if using the FXOpen broker with an ECN Raw Spreads account type, apart from that, please re-optimize it.

Don't Buy or Rent this EA if you haven't done back testing using the Free Demo of this EA with satisfactory results.


Facts about this EA:

- Does not use the martingale or grid method

- Input sets that have been optimized will always be updated in the Comments section every month. One with high risk and one with low risk, including the results

- Input sets with high risk that has been optimized with the FXOpen broker will also be pressure tested using the ICMarket broker with a Raw Spread account, the results will always be updated in the Comments section

- Strategy by carrying out your own optimization based on the MA indicator and SAR indicator

- There is no need to use Forward Optimization in tests, because Custom Max results are already based on forward tests


To get the best results, optimize according to the following steps:
1. First Back Testing, Start using this configuration
- Settings tab

Field Value  Description
Expert  ANTePatternSarMa.ex5 EA Name
Timeframes  optional Must same with Inputs tab
Date  optional The End Date, at least three months longer than the Optimize Forward Date Inputs
Forward  No Forward testing date
Modeling  Every tick based on real ticks
Deposit   1000  For the first back test, enter a deposit of 1000 as a risk benchmark
Optimization  Fast genetic based algorithm => Custom max

- Inputs tab

Field Value  Description
Magic  optional EA Code
Len price  7 Length of price (Include period). EURUSD and XAUUSD price length is 7 
Remove expert if no money   true For the first back test, set the value to true. 
Timeframes  optional You can optimize this Input, but when EA goes live, the chart window uses the timeframe from the Settings tab. The recommended range is 1 minute to 15 minutes, if the timeframe on the Settings tab is 1 minute.
Lot Init  0.01 Starting lot per equity
Lot Init equity  1000 For the first back test, enter a deposit of 1000 as a risk benchmark. This should be the same as Deposit in the Settings tab.
Lot Max digit decimal  0.01 This is the minimum lot step in the symbol specification
Lot Max total  optional Maximum total lots allowed
Lot Max order  optional Maximum orders allowed to be opened
Trade Slippage  3 Maximum deviation
Trade Fill policy  optional If during the back test the trade is empty, then you need to choose another one.
MA Period  optimize You must optimize this input. Recommended range from 5 to 240 with 1 step
MA Shift  optimize You must optimize this input. Recommended range from 0 to 30 with 1 step
MA Mode  optimize You must optimize this input
MA Applied price  optimize You must optimize this input.
SAR Step  optimize You must optimize this input. Recommended range from 0.01 to 1.5 with 0.01 step
SAR Max. step  optimize You must optimize this input. Recommended range from 0.1 to 15 with 0.1 step
First index  1 You can optimize this input. Recommended range from 1 to 50 with 1 step. For example, "0" will take the price of the current candle and "2" will take the price of the previous candle which is 1 candle away from the current price.
Spread max.  optional Spread maximum
Code 1 224  empty Don't fill it in during the first back test
Code 2 224  empty Don't fill it in during the first back test
Code 3 224  empty Don't fill it in during the first back test
Code 4 224   empty Don't fill it in during the first back test  
Test Balance withdrawal  1000 For the first back test, enter a deposit of 1000 as a risk benchmark. This should be the same as Deposit in the Settings tab.
Test Template result {TotalWinTrade}{LastBalance}{Withdrawal} Custom results for backtests are used to prioritize desired results. Recommended value is {TotalWinTrade}{LastBalance}{Withdrawal}.
Test LastBalanceValue  1000 Maximum balance at the end of the test. If it is more, the value will remain that same
Test TotalWinTradeValue  optional Maximum total profitable trades during the test. If it is more, the value will remain that same. The recommended value is 6 for 3 months forward test. The range is just how much the minimum profit trade will be opened in the duration of the forward test.
Optimize Enabled  true For the first backtest, set it to true to optimize
Optimize Code result enabled  false For the first backtest, set it to false
Optimize Forward date  optional Forward test start date and at least three months before the end date in the Settings tab. The profits from the results of this first back test are the profits for the duration of the Forward test
Optimize Minimum point percent  optional You must optimize this input. Recommended range from 60 to 80 with 1 step
Optimize Minimum count percent   optional You must optimize this input. Recommended range from 60 to 80 with 1 step

2. If the First Back test has been completed, run a Single Test for the Best or Greatest results. (For back tests with a duration of 3 years, it usually takes around 20 hours to complete, please be patient)

3. Change the "Optimize Code result enabled" value on the Inputs tab to "true" which was previously "false", and don't change anything else.

4. Start again the back test

5. Look at the Journal in Strategy Tester, you will find values for Code 1, Code 2, Code 3, and Code 4

6. Copy the value without square brackets to the "Code 1 224", "Code 2 224", "Code 3 224", and "Code 4 224" fields on the Inputs tab. If there is no value in "Code 2" or "Code 3" or "Code 4" then just leave as it is

7. Change the "Optimize Enabled" value on the Inputs tab to "false" which was previously "true", and don't change anything else.

8. Change the "Optimize Code result enabled" value on the Inputs tab to "false" which was previously "true", and don't change anything else.


Almost there, from here we will maximize profits from the results of our previous back test:

9. Increase the "Lot Init" value on the Inputs tab by 0.01 or a minimum lot step, and don't change anything else.

10. Start again the back test

11. If the Back test is complete, make sure on the Graph that testing ends according to the End date on the Settings tab and repeat from step 9. However, if testing ends before the End date on the Settings tab, then continue to step 12.

12. Decrease the "Lot Init" value on the Inputs tab by 0.01 or a minimum lot step, and don't change anything else.

13. Empty the "Test Balance withdrawal" value on the Inputs tab, and don't change anything else.

14. Start again the back test

15. Done, now you can see the actual back testing results on the Backtest tab


If you are satisfied and feel confident with the testing results on the Backtest tab, you can save the Inputs and load them on the Chart. After that you can activate Algo Trading.


Your risk level will be determined by how much leverage you get, the bigger it is, the bigger your risk will be, and so will your profit.

In steps 9 to step 12, apart from playing with "Lot Init", you can also reduce your "Lot Init equity" gradually.

So, you can start by using the lowest possible deposit.


This EA is designed to minimize your losses, at least you know what the worst loss will be and you can tolerate it based on the results of your back test.


Please perform optimization at least once a month.

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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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